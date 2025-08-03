Home > Sports > Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps

Dinesh Karthik's Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley's Stumps

Dinesh Karthik tried hard to stay calm on air as Mohammed Siraj bowled out Zak Crawley with a brilliant yorker. The Indian team celebrated wildly, but Karthik, seated in the studio, controlled his emotions. Fans noticed his quiet joy while India built a strong lead with Jaiswal and Sundar's efforts.

Dinesh Karthik's Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle to Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley's Stumps (Image Credit - X)
Dinesh Karthik's Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle to Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley's Stumps (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 3, 2025 20:05:47 IST

The third day of the Test was wrapping up without much drama when Mohammed Siraj delivered a surprise. In the final over, he fooled Zak Crawley with a clever change. Crawley expected a bouncer, but Siraj bowled a yorker that beat him and knocked over his off stump.

Mohammed Siraj’s Yorker Leaves Crawley Stunned

Earlier in the same over, Crawley had made Siraj stop due to a sight-screen problem. This reminded fans of the delay tactics Crawley used at Lord’s, which sparked criticism back then. So, when Siraj got him out, the Indian team exploded in joy after a tiring day on the field.

The players’ loud celebrations showed the relief of a tough day’s work. But in the commentary studio, Dinesh Karthik had to stay calm. As the moment aired live, Karthik was on set with Mel Jones, filming Sky Sports Cricket’s post-day segment just as the action happened.

Dinesh Karthik Holds Back His Emotions On Air

Karthik was speaking when Crawley’s wicket fell. As Jones jumped in to describe the dismissal, Karthik clutched the chair’s arms. He spun slightly in his seat, clearly thrilled but trying to stay composed. He didn’t scream or jump like fans would have, but the joy on his face was clear.

He gave a calm explanation instead. “This is purely nerves, what Zak Crawley went through. As a batter, when you have batted so hard and all you want to do is get past the last over and walk into the dressing room being not out, you tend to go into a shell and you’re not committed into a shot. It’s a mistake a lot of batters have made in the past,” said Karthik.

Fans Notice Dinesh Karthik’s Controlled Reaction

Fans online noticed Karthik’s effort to stay neutral. One viewer wrote, “DK almost wanted to jump in the air with all the joy when siraj bowled out crawley but DK superbly resist himself and just shaking the leg.” The small leg shake showed his hidden happiness.

India’s Batting Sets Up Strong Lead Before Siraj Strikes

Before Siraj’s big moment, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fine century, and Washington Sundar added a quick fifty. Their efforts helped India reach 396 in the second innings on Day 3. That gave England a huge target of 374 runs with just over two days left to play at the Oval.

Siraj’s late wicket not only ended the day on a high but also boosted India’s hopes of leveling the series. The yorker was a perfect ending to a day filled with patience, pressure, and one unforgettable moment that made even Dinesh Karthik fight to stay calm.

Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps

Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps

Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps
Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps
Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps
Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps

