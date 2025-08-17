Dominik Mysterio Slams TripleMania XXXIII Loss As ‘Highway Robbery’ After AJ Styles’ Shocking Betrayal

Dominik Mysterio entered the Arena CDMX in Mexico City with one thing in mind, to emerge the AAA Mega Champion out of TripleMania XXXIII. During most of the competition, his objective appeared to be on the verge of coming true. The Intercontinental Champion was putting the audience at the edge of their seats with boos and cheers each step.

AJ Styles Betrayal at TripleMania XXXIII

Dominik appeared to have won the game with a frog splash in which the whole arena stood up. The referee almost had three but the game turned into a shambles. A sudden appearance of AJ Styles who pulled the referee out and turned the match in a surprising twist of events.

Then came a twist of blood. Dominik lay out following an earth shattering Styles Clash. Dominik was just recovering and El Hijo del Vikingo was not even done with his spectacular 630 senton. And with that, the champion kept, and the crowd broke out–not in cheers, but in rage at what seemed to them an injustice.

Dominik Mysterio Calls It “Highway Robbery”

Later on, Dominik went to Instagram and wrote a furious message several hours after the breakup. He posted images and video of the contest and typed two words: Highway robbery. This was not the arrogant patronizing fans were used to Raw. This was frustration, disappointment and a touch of unfinished business.

He was serious. It was not a dramatic or plot driven piece, it was the voice of a sports star deprived of a moment. He was playing the game till he was tampered with to alter the result. The words on the pictures were similar to his feelings of shock, anger and desire to be restored more powerful.

TripleMania XXXIII Leaves Fans Divided

TripleMania XXXIII had an instant fallout. Fans went through social media to express their anger and the majority said that Dominik had been denied Mega Championship. The dynamics of respect versus disappointment ruled the wrestling worlds and the main question was whether the interference of AJ Styles was a crushing turn or a redundant distraction.

To others, the betrayal made the legacy of the event dramatic. To many, it was a blemish to what would have been a career making win by Dominik. In any case, the scandal made sure that TripleMania XXXIII would be remembered years to come- not with glee, but with the bitter aftertaste of what could have been.

Dominik Mysterio’s Road Ahead

Now Dominik is at the crossroad. As painful as TripleMania XXXIII was, it also gives him fire. He says, he looks, he does, and it seems this is not the final part of this story. It may end up in his revenge against AJ Styles or another title shot, but he is not turning back.

TripleMania XXXIII was not as planned and Dominik Mysterio flew back home with a broken heart and more. He turned, with purpose, with treason keened hunger. And with the wrestling world scratching their heads in disbelief about the so called highway robbery, there is one thing that cannot be doubted, Dominik has just started to pursue his dream of becoming a champion.

