Home > Sports > Cody Rhodes's Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris's Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape

Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape

WWE may even use Randy Orton in a triple threat ploy as part of their explosive grand finale teaser. Naturally, the main concern as Paris approaches is whether Rhodes will establish his rule.

Cody Rhodes will face his next major opponent at Clash in Paris, following his triumph over John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.
Cody Rhodes will face his next major opponent at Clash in Paris, following his triumph over John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 20:44:18 IST

Having won the SummerSlam and become the Undisputed WWE Champion after a defeat over John Cena, Cody Rhodes is now the most valuable asset of the main roster. Everyone is waiting to see who will rise up to face him at Clash in Paris on August 31 even after sleeping off a brutal beating by Drew McIntyre on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

How was the decision made?

This was prepped when McIntyre unscripted, and brutally skewered the head of Cody through the announce table with a Claymore Kick. Amidst this brutal and almost naive sentence, WWE had obviously created a new immediate contender in the face of McIntyre, who becomes the most plausible contestant on the other side of the ring in Paris. Besides, there is increasing hype around promotions. The tag team match between Cody and McIntyre on SmackDown devolved into anarchy, as they ended in a Disqualification, and afterwards McIntyre smacked Cody with a Claymore an incident that nearly shouted “title fight rematch” outside the arena. Unconfirmed possibility as it is, McIntyre is now thrown to be challenging Cody at Clash in Paris.

Surprise element is the main guest 

WWE will focus again on a main event that is dramatic and star studded to shine on a Paris stage. McIntyre furnishes the ideal contrast, all power and grit and chemistry with Rhodes. This will be an important moment in the story telling arc of the summer, regardless of whether McIntyre wins or not. The final concern is simply whether WWE will decide to further commit to a one on one conflict or the risk taking third party wrinkle such as Randy Orton roving rumors are strong but lack confirmation of certainty, a possibility of a one on three match peg continues to circulate elsewhere. With fans turning down the clock until Clash in Paris, fans are left wondering who will take advantage of the situation, will Rhodes entrench his reign upon the fans, or will McIntyre finally take revenge on the City of Lights?

Tags: Clash in ParisCody RhodesDrew McIntyreWWEwwe news

Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape

Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape

Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape
Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape
Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape
Cody Rhodes’s Rival Revealed? Clash In Paris’s Most Anticipated Match Takes Shape

