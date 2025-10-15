LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 18:09:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

VIDEO SHOWS: DONALD TRUMP COMMENTS ON BOSTON HOSTING FIFA WORLD CUP GAMES AT PRESS CONFERENCE WITH ARGENTINE PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI, FILE FOOTAGE OF TRUMP & GIANNI INFANTINO IN THE OVAL OFFICE, AND FILE FOOTAGE OF GILLETTE STADIUM RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 14, 2025) (UNRESTRICTED POOL – Access all) 1. DONALD TRUMP ADDRESSES TABLE INCLUDING ARGENTINA PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:     (REPORTER: "Mr President, Boston had some street takeovers that we saw. Are you going to work with or try and work with the mayor of Boston? And then they have a World Cup, they have several World Cup games, I know Argentina knows about World Cups, they have several World Cup games, could those games move to cities that do work with you?")     "We could take them away. I love the people of Boston. I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good. There are worse than her. At least she's intelligent. You know, some are extremely low IQ. Those bother me more. She's intelligent, but she's radical left. And they're taking over parts of Boston, that's a pretty big statement, right? We could get them back in about two seconds. All she has to do is call us. We'll go in and take them back. But she's afraid to, because she thinks it's bad politically."  3. AMERICAN AND ARGENTINE DELEGATES AROUND THE MEETING TABLE 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:     "No, I think she is hurting Boston. The answer is yes. If somebody is doing a bad job, and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni (Infantino), the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, 'let's move it to another location.' And he would do that. He wouldn't love to do it, but he'd do it. Very easily, he'd do it. And this is the right time to do it. If I thought Boston was doing something that was going to be – cause safety conditions for the, you know, World Cup, I could say the same thing for the Olympics. Because, you know, we have events that are in different locations for the Olympics. It's based in L.A. If I thought L.A. was not going to be prepared properly, I would move it to another location, if I had to." 5. AMERICAN AND ARGENTINE DELEGATES AROUND THE MEETING TABLE 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:     "Boston better clean up their act, that's all I can say." WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (FILE – AUGUST 22, 2025) (UNRESTRICTED POOL – Access all) 7. VARIOUS OF TRUMP AND FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO IN THE OVAL OFFICE WITH THE FIFA WORLD CUP TROPHY 8. INFANTINO PRESENTS TRUMP WITH LARGE, SYMBOLIC, WORLD CUP FINAL TICKET FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES (FILE – JUNE 10, 2022) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 9. VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS OF GILLETTE STADIUM – HOME OF NFL'S NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES (FILE – SEPTEMBER 2024) (FIFA VNR – Access all) 10. INTERIOR OF STADIUM STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (October 14) that he could consider relocating 2026 World Cup matches scheduled for the Boston area, citing public safety concerns and criticizing Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Seven World Cup games are slated for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, about 30 miles southwest of Boston, as part of the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA finalized the 16 host cities and match allocations in 2022. Tournament control ultimately rests with FIFA. Earlier this month, FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani reiterated the body's authority over venue decisions: "It's FIFA's tournament, FIFA's jurisdiction. FIFA makes those decisions." Trump's remarks came during his White House appearance with Argentine President Javier Milei, days after Boston police reported multiple arrests tied to a late-night street gathering that turned violent. Wu's office did not immediately comment. The first match in Boston is scheduled for June 13, featuring teams from Group C on Day 3 of the tournament. (Production: Joseph Andrews)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Why Is Donald Trump Threatening To Relocate 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India Face Financial Penalty Before England Clash

WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

India vs Australia ODI Series Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team

WIDER IMAGE-Nigerian teenage girls chase soccer dreams in Muslim north

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

Brazil's Haddad backs partial revival of expired fiscal measure

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on dealmaking boost, CFO cites record pipeline

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Arrested For Killing Wife, Know How Murder Plot Was Revealed Six Months After She Died

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Wall St set for higher open after strong bank earnings, chip stocks rally

Bank of America beats profit estimates on dealmaking strength, upgrades NII forecast

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

Watch: Wrong Food Order Leads To Shocking Fight At Texas Fast Food Joint, Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston
Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston
Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston
Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston
QUICK LINKS