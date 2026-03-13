‘Bilkul Mat Aana’: Deepak Chahar Reveals Funny Cold Behaviour From MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2026

Former Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar, ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, revealed MS Dhoni’s cold behaviour towards him. The right-arm pacer in an Instagram live video revealed how the veteran keeper has told him not to come meet him.

Chahar played with CSK under MS Dhoni for seven years before moving to the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He was bought by MI for ₹9.25 crores at the auction. During his interaction with the fans, Chahar revealed how Dhoni gave him a witty reply when the pacer asked to meet the former Indian skipper.

Bilkul Mat Aana: Dhoni to Chahar

MS Dhoni was in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India lifted their third T20 World Cup trophy. The Men in Blue became the first team to win the title back-to-back and at home. Seeing the celebration videos, Deepak Chahar revealed to MS Dhoni how he was missing him and the rest of the members of the team.

Chahar, while revealing his conversation with MS Dhoni, said, “Maine toh khud kal baat kari thi Mahi Bhai se. Unse pucha, maine kaha, ‘Mahi Bhai, main aapka video dekh raha tha, aap logo ki yaad aa rahi thi.’ Kehte, ‘Mereko toh bilkul nahi aa rahi tumhari.’ Maine kaha, ‘Main aake milta hoon.’ Kehte, ‘Bilkul mat aana!'” (I actually spoke to Mahi Bhai myself yesterday. I asked him, I said, ‘Mahi Bhai, I was watching a video of yours, I was missing you guys.’ He says, ‘I’m not missing you at all.’ I said, ‘I’ll come and meet you.’ He says, ‘Don’t come!'”)

Will this be MS Dhoni’s last season for CSK?

While there is no confirmation from MS Dhoni on his plans to continue playing in the Indian Premier League, it is being reported as Dhoni’s last season in the grandest T20 league. The veteran wicketkeeper batter might not be playing all games in the season, with Sanju Samson being traded into the team. Samson could take Dhoni’s position behind the stumps and can provide some much-needed relief to the 44-year-old.

It was a disappointing season for the former Indian skipper in IPL 2025 with the bat in hand. In 13 innings for the five-time champions, Dhoni scored 196 runs, averaging 24.5 while striking below 140. His diminishing returns with the bat in hand pointed towards age finally catching up to the wicketkeeper batter.

