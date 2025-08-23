Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph

In a mesmerizing act of superiority and accuracy, NorthEast United FC retained the Durand Cup, edging out first timers Diamond Harbour FC to win by an astounding margin of 6-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The emphatic gain by the Highlanders ensured back to back victories in the oldest football competition in Asia.

First half and the domination of North East United FC

The game commenced off with a bang as both teams came out to the field in full swing and NorthEast United won the game with a 1-0 lead through a 30th minute header by Asheer Akhtar that came at the end of a good ball by Marcelinho. Shortly before the half time, Parthib Gogoi scored a stunning curler to make it 2-0 giving NEUFC with a safe position at halftime.

Second half, Diamond Harbour FC strikes

The Highlanders preached fire and brimstone in the second half. Thoi Singh provided the opener in the 51st minute and Luka Majcen scored a deflected goal soon after to pull Diamond Harbour back but that only led to a series of fireworks by NEUFC. Jairo Samperio struck a fourth in the 82nd with a fantastic shot and a fifth followed by Andy Rodriguez 86th. A penalty late in the game, converted by Alaeddine Ajaraie gave them a 6-1 scoreline, A performance mostly dominated by the depth and synchronization of the NorthEast United team.

Diamond Harbour FC, the underrrated team

The narrative of Diamond Harbour getting to the final is thus quite a collective achievement by itself they managed to get promoted to the CFL First Division and then to the Durand Cup final within a span of five years. They defeated East Bengal in the semis under the coach Kibu Vicuna and this signaled an arrival. They have done their best but in the finals they would find the steep slope too much against the highlanders who were experienced and well equipped.

The win through retention of the Durand Cup will be a historic event in NorthEast United and made history by achieving a feat no team has been able to top in more than thirty years, that of retaining the Durand Cup following years of dominance by the East Bengal.

