Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!

Tottenham Hotspur equally scored a powerful and surprising victory as it blanked Manchester City 2-0 in a game that has been described by many as a huge upset in the early season. The victory lifts Spurs to the top of the premier league table and it can be seen as a display of tactical ability by Thomas Frank.

Quick match recap

Richarlison later teed up an opportunity for Brennan Johnson in the 35th minute who cut inside and slotted the ball home. The goal was initially ruled offside but VAR overturned that decision, to hand Spurs the lead. The calmer heads of Tottenham were shown when they managed to endure early supremacy of City and gain momentum.

Tottenham went twice as before just before the halftime in dramatic effect. A misjudged pass by City goalkeeper James Trafford was intercepted and Joao Palhinha made the home team pay with a cool finish into the net. Although dominating the time of possession and bringing on some of their most talented players, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden in the second half, Manchester City could not crack a solid Spurs defense. The guests stampeded hard and were huddled into compactness and deprived City of any clear chances.

Tactical power display by Tottenham

The tactical solution, chosen by Thomas Frank to press high, control and be disciplined with exploitation of the defensive weaknesses of City proved to be successful. Such outcome first places him in an exclusive group of coaches including managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, who have home victories against Pep Guardiola.

In the case of Manchester City the defeat brings early season form into question. Though they started the campaign with a thrilling 4-0 win over Wolves, this is an indication that they have not yet worked out their defensive frailties especially when defending with younger players such as Trafford in the goal post.

On the other hand, Spurs win further legitimizes their position under the guidance of Frank. Their flawless start of two victories, two clean sheets, represents a new harmony and strength, and portends well to their challenge to the title.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again