El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Suriname shocked El Salvador 2-1 in a 2026 world cup qualification match at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador on September 8. It is the first time Suriname has defeated El Salvador since 1968 and also it is an end to their eight match losing streak and it also indicates their increasing competitive nature in the global arena.

Suriname’s lead in 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Suriname had taken the early lead when Radinio Balker, the Dutch born centre back of Huddersfield Town, headed the goal in the 12th minute into his side to earn his team a surprising lead. Although El Salvador Pressured early a VAR review reversed a Brayan Gil goal in the first half, but kept Suriname in the lead at the break.

Suriname secures the 3 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/sM1iWeBPOC — Concacaf (@Concacaf) September 9, 2025

El Salvador’s lucky goal

The Salvadorans could have a leveler at last, but in a most inauspicious manner, a Suriname own goal by defender Anfernee Dijksteel in the 73rd minute drew the sides even. The lead was, however, only minutes. After 81 minutes, Dhoraso Klas scored with a right footed finished shot into right corner of the box to secure the shock victory to Suriname. The outcome radically rearranges Group A. Suriname who started this last round of qualifying with a 0-0 draw with Panama and a victory over Guatemala and is now at 4 points, passing host El Salvador, currently on 3 points. In a second Group A game, the Guatemala and Panama teams drew 1-1 as both were still trying to find some form of consistency.

Suriname vs El Salvador head to head

This unlikely triumph highlights the fast development and will of Suriname. Traditionally, Suriname, at position 143 on FIFA list currently never made it to World Cup, and El Salvador has more future historical winning eight and losing two as well as the draw once against the rival, but Suriname possesses more historical victories in head to head matches sixteen. However, this is an indication that the dynamics within the group are changing, and Suriname is becoming an increasing dark horse in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign.

