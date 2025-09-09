LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Suriname won a historic upset, defeating El Salvador 2-1 in a 2026 world cup qualifying game at Estadio Cuscatlan, the first time they have beaten the Central American nation since 1968.

(Image Credit: CONCACAF via X)
(Image Credit: CONCACAF via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 9, 2025 10:16:21 IST

Suriname shocked El Salvador 2-1 in a 2026 world cup qualification match at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador on September 8. It is the first time Suriname has defeated El Salvador since 1968 and also it is an end to their eight match losing streak and it also indicates their increasing competitive nature in the global arena.

Suriname’s lead in 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Suriname had taken the early lead when Radinio Balker, the Dutch born centre back of Huddersfield Town, headed the goal in the 12th minute into his side to earn his team a surprising lead. Although El Salvador Pressured early a VAR review reversed a Brayan Gil goal in the first half, but kept Suriname in the lead at the break.

El Salvador’s lucky goal

The Salvadorans could have a leveler at last, but in a most inauspicious manner, a Suriname own goal by defender Anfernee Dijksteel in the 73rd minute drew the sides even. The lead was, however, only minutes. After 81 minutes, Dhoraso Klas scored with a right footed finished shot into right corner of the box to secure the shock victory to Suriname. The outcome radically rearranges Group A. Suriname who started this last round of qualifying with a 0-0 draw with Panama and a victory over Guatemala and is now at 4 points, passing host El Salvador, currently on 3 points. In a second Group A game, the Guatemala and Panama teams drew 1-1 as both were still trying to find some form of consistency.

Suriname vs El Salvador head to head

This unlikely triumph highlights the fast development and will of Suriname. Traditionally, Suriname, at position 143 on FIFA list currently never made it to World Cup, and El Salvador has more future historical winning eight and losing two as well as the draw once against the rival, but Suriname possesses more historical victories in head to head matches sixteen. However, this is an indication that the dynamics within the group are changing, and Suriname is becoming an increasing dark horse in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign.

Also Read: AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

Tags: 2026 World Cup Qualifyingel salvadorSurinameSuriname vs El Salvador

RELATED News

CAFA Nations Cup: India beat Oman on penalties to secure bronze medal
Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside
"They will also be coming": Hockey India Secretary General confirms Pakistan's participation in Junior World Cup
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Why Toss Might Be More Important Than The Squad
AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

LATEST NEWS

"RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan
Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Breakdown, ‘19 Saal Ki Thi Shaadi…’ Sparks Drama In Nomination Task
Day after Govt revokes ban on social media, fresh protests hit Nepal as demonstrators seek PM Oli's dismissal
Two Southern Faces, One National Contest: What Vice President Election Mean For Regional Politics?
Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
Bersache – India's biggest D2C brand without a single rupee of funding
Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Deadlock: Who Could Be France’s Next Prime Minister After Bayrou Exit?
GK Question: Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fifth Fully Literate State, Guess Which Is First
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

QUICK LINKS