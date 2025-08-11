England Star Jos Buttler’s Beautiful Message For Late Father Will Touch Your Heart

On Monday, Jos Buttler of England sent out an emotional post that was in honor of his late father who died only a week ago. Buttler also reminded fans of one of the memorable victories of England in 2019 when supporting their beloved shot of them holding the ICC World Cup trophy.

The caption read: “Rest in peace Dad, thank you for everything.”

Jos Buttler’s Emotional Performance in The Hundred

Buttler put on his acting gloves and chose to play for the Manchester Originals on the 9th of August against the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred despite the fresh loss he has suffered. It was also an emotional evening on the part of the batter. Black armbands, worn by Buttler, who was unfortunate enough to notch up a duck, by driving a drive to Donovan Ferreira early on.

The beginning of the Originals was not so smooth because they lost two wickets without run in quick succession. Phil Salt fought back with a difficult 41 off 32 balls to provide some resistance but this score of 129 could not support to defeat Manchester. It was Oval Invincibles openers Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye who blasted quick fifties as they coasted to an unbeaten 114-run stand and an irrepressible win.

Jos Buttler Battles despite IIP Achievment

This defeat came in the middle of a tough beginning of The Hundred series by Buttler. In their first match against the Southern Braves he only made 22 runs from 18 balls during a loss. Consequently the Originals are getting bottom of the table with no wins in two matches, and the Invincibles have won two games.

All these are contrasted with the great form that Buttler had in the 2025 IPL season. With Gujarat Titans, he features a good strike rate of 163.03 with 538 runs and five half-centuries at that. This is an evidence of his strength and capacity.

Looking Ahead: Buttler’s Quest for Form and Healing

On August 11 Old Trafford will host the game between the London Spirit and Manchester Originals. Buttler intends to find the flow in cricket whilst dealing with a very personal time of mourning. His desire to play despite the suffering indicates how powerful he is and a dedication to the game.

