England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Here are the details of England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online.

England vs Nepal LIVE Streaming. (Photo Credits: Cricket Association of Nepal/X)
England vs Nepal LIVE Streaming. (Photo Credits: Cricket Association of Nepal/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 8, 2026 15:06:58 IST

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

England will begin their campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday. The England team will look to start the tournament on a positive note. “The tour to Sri Lanka was awesome preparation for this, and we can take a hell of a lot of confidence going into this one,” England captain Harry Brook said. 

“We know what can happen in T20 World Cups. There’s a little bit more pressure, but that’s been the main messaging from us, is just to stay in the moment as much as we can and adapt to situations and surfaces,” he added. 

When is the England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on February 8, 2026.

Where is the England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time will England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 start?

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 will start at 3:00 PM IST. The Toss takes place at 2:30 PM IST. 

How can fans watch England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE?

Fans can watch England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

NEP vs ENG World Cup Squad:

England squad: Harry Brook captain, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler wicketkeeper, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt wicketkeeper, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel captain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh wicketkeeper, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Who Was Kiran? Bengaluru Bodybuilder’s Death By Suicide Linked To Girlfriend’s Engagement, Police Probe Underway

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS