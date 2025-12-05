LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Every Time We' ve Had A Heartbreak….' Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram Amid Delayed Wedding With Palash Muchhal, Fans Spot The Missing Engagement Ring

Smriti Mandhana has posted for the first time on her Instagram handle since her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed on November 23.

Smriti Mandhana (PHOTO: X)
Smriti Mandhana (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 5, 2025 18:55:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana posted for the first amid wedding saga on Friday. The left-handed batter is seen talking about the World Cup win. 

“It felt very unreal. It’s been 12 years of playing international cricket and every time we’ve had a heartbreak during the World Cup. We always felt when is it going to come. When that moment finally came, I just felt like I was a kid again,” she said in the video. 

Talking about the preparations and what she felt during the match, the Indian vice-captain said, “During the match, while I was batting, it was just about what the team needed. But while fielding, I was remembering all the gods and praying to get every wicket.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

However, what caught fans’ attention was that there was no engagement ring on her finger. Smriti has removed all her wedding-related posts from social media, which has led to rumours. However, members of both families have explained that the wedding was postponed only because of health emergencies. Palash’s mother, Amita, still hopes the wedding will happen soon.

“Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome… Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

Speaking for the first time in an interview with Filmfare, Palak talked about how emotional the situation has been and how much public attention it has received. She said, “Both families have gone through a very difficult time, and I just want to repeat that we choose to stay positive during this period.”

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 6:55 PM IST
‘Every Time We’ ve Had A Heartbreak….’ Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram Amid Delayed Wedding With Palash Muchhal, Fans Spot The Missing Engagement Ring

