Home > Sports > F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: When, Where And How To Watch Sao Paulo GP Live In India

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: When, Where And How To Watch Sao Paulo GP Live In India

The Brazilian Grand Prix is going to be the biggest one for the season, giving the option of late night watch or highlights the next day, but it will definitely be full of high drama, tactical battles, and perhaps the most remarkable weekend of 2025.

(Image Credit: @F1 via X)
(Image Credit: @F1 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 14:44:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is now entering its 21st round and the Brazilian Grand Prix is going to be held in Sao Paulo at the amazing Autódromo Jose Carlos Pace which is popularly known as Interlagos. The event is going to be held in a very scenic place with its beautiful undulating track and the very famous ‘Senna S’ first corner sequence with its unpredictable weather background that will contribute to the weekend’s drama. The title fight being so close, the Brazilian weekend will definitely have some very interesting battles on track, also the Sprint format providing more stakes and excitement before the main race.

Every one of the fans residing in India can view the times and the already confirmed broadcasting options. The Saturday Sprint race will approximately get underway at 7:30 pm IST, and the qualifying event follows later that night, finally, the main Grand Prix on Sunday will commence at around 10:30 pm IST.

Indian fans can catch the action live via the FanCode app and website, and also through Tata Play FanCode Sports on TV. The official F1 TV service, which offers live streaming of all the sessions including practice, qualifying, and race, is also an option for global streaming. Besides, the service provides multilingual commentary as well.

The race day is nearly here, and the weather over Interlagos is being talked about by everyone, rain has been the main factor so far in determining the winner at this circuit. Further, the drivers are very keen to get every point and it could be a change in the championship saga to denote the end of the battle. This gives an opportunity for Indian fans to be the first to witness the tension live, instantaneously. The Brazilian Grand Prix is going to be the biggest one for the season, giving the option of late night watch or highlights the next day, but it will definitely be full of high drama, tactical battles, and perhaps the most remarkable weekend of 2025.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:44 PM IST
