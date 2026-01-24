LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As 'Toughest' After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As 'Toughest' After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Lewsi Hamilton has worked together with engineers to establish the SF-26 development path because he has been an active participant in the project since its early stages.

(Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 24, 2026 16:16:27 IST

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Lewis Hamilton has warned that the 2026 Formula 1 season will present the most significant challenge of his illustrious career as the sport enters a new technical era defined by sweeping regulation changes. The driver from Ferrari mentioned that the current regulation changes represent his most significant professional experience because they require drivers and teams to develop their skills from the beginning.

Lewis Hamilton On New F1 Season 

The new rules reshape almost every aspect of the cars from power units to aerodynamics and the new rules require drivers to manage energy while operating hybrid systems. Hamilton’s comments came as Ferrari revealed its SF‑26 car which he tested at the team’s private track in Fiorano and he showed how difficult and new the upcoming season will be. The new regulations require cars to have smaller dimensions and reduced weight together with an engine system that uses both combustion and electrical power for its design while active aerodynamic systems and efficient energy handling become essential factors for vehicle performance.

But Why Lewis Hamilton Said New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26

He explained that this year becomes crucial for technical development because drivers will need to learn the new systems which they will use to improve system performance. Other teams have experienced difficulties adjusting to the new system requirements which resulted in some teams missing their initial tests while they prepared for the upcoming season. The regulatory shift has sparked wider debate across Formula 1, including technical disputes which show engine measurement rules between manufacturers. Hamilton and Ferrari show their commitment to handle unknown challenges which they face as a united team. Fred Vasseur who leads the Ferrari team needs rapid development throughout the season while Lewis believes Ferrari will succeed because of their dedicated tifosi support which shows that this challenging transitional season will change their competition across the grid. 

Also Read: F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:16 PM IST
Tags: f1 2026ferrari newsferrari sf26formula 1 newslewis hamiltonlewis hamilton 2026Lewis Hamilton ferrari

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS