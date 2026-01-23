LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc's New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

Ferrari are no doubt hoping the car can end a championship drought that stretches back almost two decades to 2008

Ferrari reveals new SF-26. (Photo Credits: Formula 1/X)
Ferrari reveals new SF-26. (Photo Credits: Formula 1/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 23, 2026 18:05:05 IST

F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

Ferrari has revealed its 2026 Formula 1 car, which is called the SF-26. The revelation was made on social media on Friday. The SF-26 will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and has been built for the new rules that start this year in Formula 1. Fred Vasseur remains in the Team Principal role.

Ferrari will be hoping to end the long championship drought which dates back to almost two decades to 2008, when they won the Teams’ title – with 2007 marking their last Drivers’ crown courtesy of Kimi Raikkonen.

“2026 for sure will be a very exciting season,” said Vasseur as the SF-26 emerged. “It’s probably the biggest change in the regulations of F1 over the last 25 years. We are changing the chassis, the engine, the battery, the tyres, the sporting regulations.”



“It means that the approach is a bit different. We have to start from scratch on every single topic. The launch of the season is always exciting, but I think this one is particularly exciting.”



“We put a lot of energy, time and effort on the 2026 project. We started one year ago. But what is exciting in the new regulations is that everybody probably took a different direction, different path.”

“We will have to be very open-minded at the beginning of the season to react to every single circumstance. This is very important to have stability into the organisation, to have a good group of people used to working together with the same focus. It will be key for the season,” he further said. 



Vasseur also urged that the team needs support from the fans. “The message for the Tifosi is a huge ‘grazie mille per vostro support’ (thank you so much for your support). We know as a team that we need to have the support from the Tifosi, from the drivers, from the engineers. For me, it’s very important, it’s even crucial, to have the support from the Tifosi in every single circumstance. They showed in the past they are a strong support to the Scuderia.”

Ferrari will head to Spain for next week’s Barcelona Shakedown.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 6:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS