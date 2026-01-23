LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC's Decision | Explained

The Bangladesh officials continue to refuse any match played on Indian territory because they demand all matches to be held at locations outside India which include Sri Lanka as a neutral site.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 23, 2026 15:02:39 IST

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC's Decision | Explained

The ongoing dispute between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council has created uncertainty about Bangladesh’s ability to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tournament.

What Is Bangladesh’s Main Problem?

The conflict began when Bangladesh refused to fight their scheduled matches through India because the BCB and Bangladesh government declared security threats as their primary reason for not traveling. The ICC has declared that all security evaluations and their review process found no credible threats which would endanger the safety of Bangladesh players, officials, media members, and fans at Indian venues. The ICC decided to maintain Bangladesh’s scheduled matches in India while keeping the tournament schedule intact that places the team in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy.

What Is Bangladesh’s Decision For T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Board met to deliver an ultimatum to the BCB which required them to explain their decision about participation in the current agreements within a specified deadline. The ICC announced that if Bangladesh did not confirm their participation or continued to avoid traveling to India the governing body would need to replace Bangladesh with another team according to the established ranking system.

Which Team Is Replacing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026? And Why?

Scotland has emerged as the most probable replacement for Bangladesh according to reports because they hold the highest ranking among teams that have not yet secured World Cup qualification. The Bangladesh officials continue to refuse any match played on Indian territory because they demand all matches to be held at locations outside India which include Sri Lanka as a neutral site. The security risks which Bangladesh’s sports adviser and BCB officials present as their reasons for not attending because of the Indian Premier League (IPL) treatment of their main player. They argue that a venue change is not unreasonable and that their stance is rooted in genuine safety considerations. However, ICC leaders have explained that currently scheduled tournament venues cannot change because any venue modifications require advance execution and such alterations create difficulties for upcoming events. 

ICC’s Decision

The T20 World Cup which begins on February 7 still has its situation unresolved which may lead to Bangladesh being barred from the tournament. The ICC will proceed with its current schedule because Bangladesh will not send its team if they maintain their travel boycott. The current situation demonstrates how international political disputes and administrative difficulties create obstacles for international sports events because governing bodies must choose between maintaining competitive fairness and managing their diplomatic duties.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 3:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bangladesh t20 world cup replacementhome-hero-pos-10icc cricket tournament 2026icc t20 world cup newst20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 ScheduleWhich Team Is Replacing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC's Decision | Explained

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC's Decision | Explained

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained
T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained
T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained
T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

