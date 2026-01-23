IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

The second T20 International match between India and New Zealand represents a crucial battle within the five match T20I series which occurs during New Zealand’s visit to India in January 2026

2nd T20I

Here are the streaming details of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

When and where is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The match will begin on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST, which takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match follows India’s excellent display in the first T20I match which took place in Nagpur, when the home team achieved an impressive victory to establish a 1-0 series advantage.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

The match serves as a vital practice session for both teams, who will use it to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tournament by testing their player combinations and creating game rhythm through actual match situations.

Where to watch live TV broadcast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Fans who wish to watch live events have multiple viewing options through television broadcasts and online streaming platforms. The Star Sports Network will show the match live in India.

Where to watch live cricket streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

While JioHotstar subscribers can watch the match through its app and website. Fans across the country can use their mobile devices tablets and smart TVs to watch all match action from Raipur. International viewers can find their home country broadcasting partners and streaming platforms that operate according to cricket broadcasting contracts.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming

India plans to maintain its competitive advantage against New Zealand who seeks to recover from their first loss through better performance in both batting and bowling aspects by utilizing their powerful batting lineup and their complete all rounder roster. The Raipur conditions will create a suitable environment for a tense T20 match because the toss occurs at 6:30 PM IST and the match takes place at night, which will provide fans with an exciting experience of intense cricket throughout the evening.

