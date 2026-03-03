LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 News | Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Mleux's Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended the Vintage Ceremony in Monaco

F1 News | Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Mleux’s Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended the Vintage Ceremony in Monaco

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux tie the knot in Monaco on February 28. From a $11 million Ferrari Testa Rossa entrance to close family moments, see stunning wedding pics and videos here

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended The Vintage Ceremony in Monaco | Instragram
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended The Vintage Ceremony in Monaco | Instragram

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: March 3, 2026 13:40:06 IST

F1 News | Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Mleux’s Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended the Vintage Ceremony in Monaco

In one of the most beautiful and intimate celebrations the motorsport world has witnessed in recent times, Charles Leclerc married his longtime love Alexandra Saint Mleux on February 28 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The ceremony was surrounded only by close friends and family. Their wedding album is now revealed with stunning pictures and videos of the couple and guests. Check them here.

1.) The couple made a breathtaking entrance in the legendary Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, a rare masterpiece worth around $11 million (approx 100 crore INR). Charles adorned a pale tailored suit as he drove, while Alexandra stunned in a shoulderless white gown with a white bouquet. 

Ferrari Testa Rossa 250 | Instagram

Ferrari Testa Rossa 250 | Instagram

2.) Meet Leo, Charles’ adorable blonde long-haired dachshund. He played a special role in the wedding as the “best man.” The little pup has been part of their love story from the very beginning. During their engagement last November, Leo wore a tag that read, “Will you marry my Daddy?.”

Charles Lerclerc Dog | Instagram

Charles Lerclerc Dog | Instagram

3. The couple first went public with their relationship at the Wimbledon Championships in 2023, instantly becoming one of Formula 1’s most admired couples. One of their most viral moments came after Charles’ win at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Alexandra was seen cheering from the Ferrari garage before celebrating. They had a victory kiss and Alex was later seen with him at the gala dinner later that evening.

Charles Leclerc and Alex Mleux | Instagram

Charles Leclerc and Alex Mleux | Instagram

4. Charles’ mother, Pascale Leclerc, remains one of his biggest supporters. A professional hairdresser in Monaco, she once cut former F1 driver David Coulthard’s hair without ever mentioning her son’s rising career. Even today, she continues the tradition of cutting Charles’ hair before Monaco Grand Prix week, showing the close family bond that grounds him.

Charles Leclerc Mother | Instagram

Charles Leclerc Mother | Instagram

5. This is his younger brother Arthur Leclerc. He is also making his mark in motorsport. A former member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and development driver for Scuderia Ferrari, Arthur has competed in Formula 2 and endurance racing. The brothers made history at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, becoming the first siblings to drive for the same F1 team in an official session.

Charles Leclerc brother | Instagram

Charles Leclerc brother | Instagram

Charles Leclerc is a Formula 1 driver racing for Scuderia Ferrari alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. So far in his career, he has claimed 8 race wins and 27 podium finishes, but he is still chasing his first world title. In 2025, he finished fifth in the standings with 242 points and seven podiums, outscoring Hamilton by 86 points.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:40 PM IST
F1 News | Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Mleux’s Wedding in Pics: Meet Close Friends and Family Who Attended the Vintage Ceremony in Monaco

