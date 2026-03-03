LIVE TV
WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay in London Ahead of IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli was recently spotted out and about in London, enjoying a relaxed day with his young son, Akaay, much to the delight of fans.

Virat Kohli with Akaay. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Virat Kohli with Akaay. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 3, 2026 13:01:53 IST

India star batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted with son Akaay in London. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli is seen with Akaay. Kohli will be back in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that is scheduled to begin on March 28. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will come into the tournament as defending champions. RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the last edition of the cash-rich league. 

Talking about Virat’s international career, the flamboyant batter has bid adieu to the Tests and T20Is and is now focusing on ODIs. He has been in sublime form in the List A format and has scored runs consistently for India as well as his state side Delhi. Kohli featured in two matches for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

The former India skipper concluded the Australian tour last year with a stunning half-century and has been in brilliant touch since then. He scored two hundreds on the trot and then notched up  a quick-fire fifty in the final encounter against South Africa at home. 

He then returned to domestic circuit to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and scored 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat. This was followed by a three-match tie against New Zealand where Kohli had scores of 93, 23 and 124 to his name. 

When Will Virat Kohli Play For India Next?

The schedule for the bilateral series between India and Afghanistan has been announced. The Afghan team is slated to play three ODIs and a Test in India. Kohli is likely to return in India colours for this series. 

“Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026. The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST,” the BCCI said in a statement. 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:46 PM IST
