Fact Check: Did Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Switch From Cricket to Bollywood After a Setback?

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been making headlines especially after the success of Bollywood movie ‘Dhurandhar’ that was released in December last year. The film did a business of over INR 1300 Cr globally. The sequel of the film is all set to release on March 19.

While Dhar is making waves with back to back hits, his journey reportedly started as a cricketer.

However, a setback in the sport eventually pushed him towards cinema. Speaking to Mashable India, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan said that Dhar was once a promising cricketer but could not continue the sport because of politics within the system.

The filmmaker said, “He was a cricketer but he could not get into the Under-19 team because of some political influence so he was moved out. He was very disappointed sitting at home. Someone called him to see a film, and that was Gardish. He said he saw Gardish and said, ‘This is something I want to do and I came to Mumbai’.”

There is no official confirmation of the same.

Aditya Dhar’s Journey

Aditya Dhar worked as an assistant director to Priyadarshan in the early 2010s. He also contributed as a dialogue writer for films like Aakrosh and Tezz. His command over language was his biggest asset and even Priyadarshan credited him for his resilience despite early career disappointments.

Dhurandhar opened with INR 28 Cr in India and crossed INR 500 Cr domestically within just 16 days. Globally, it earned more than ₹1,300 crore, surpassing blockbusters like RRR, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh, blends espionage and gangster drama. It also sparked political debate, with some critics claiming it promotes a pro-government narrative.

The sequel is set to release on March 19. It has already broken advance booking records.

Industry figures like Ram Gopal Varma have pointed out Aditya Dhar’s growing influence on storytelling styles across Indian cinema. Some Telugu filmmakers have even reportedly reshot parts of big-budget projects to match changing audience tastes.

The film’s performance will be closely watched to see if Dhar can continue his remarkable box office success.

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