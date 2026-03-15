‘Rohit Sharma or Chris Gayle?’ Virat Kohli Makes Bold Pick for Greatest T20 Opener – IPL 2026 | Watch Video

Former India captain and RCB’s flamboyant batter Virat Kohli has chosen his ex-teammate Chris Gayle as a better T20 opener over Rohit Sharma. In a ‘This or That’ video posted on the official X channel of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli was spotted picking his choice opening batters in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli also chose Virender Sehwag over Sachin Tendulkar in another notable picks.

Gayle and Kohli have played together in the RCB franchise for seven years from 2011 to 2017 before the aggressive Caribbean batter was sold to Punjab Kings in 2018. Gayle amassed a total of 3163 runs for RCB during this period which also included his record-breaking 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013 edition.

Best T20 opener according to Virat Kohli? 👀 Watch This or That ft. Virat, on Emmvee presents RCB Shorts. 📹#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/JlEGDcwcYm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2026

Chris Gayle’s IPL Career

While he has majorly played for RCB, Gayle began his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders while played PBKS in the later stage of his career. The left-handed batter struck a total of 4965 runs in 142 matches at a strike-rate of almost 149. Gayle also notched up 6 hundreds and 31 fifties during this period.

Overall, Gayle has played a total of 463 T20 matches where he has struck 14562 runs including 22 tons.

Rohit Sharma who is still a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise has played a total of 463 T20s scoring 12248 runs so far. Rohit has 8 hundreds and 82 fifties to his name. The right-handed batter who led India to the t20 World Cup triumph in 2024 bid adieu to T20Is after winning the World Cup. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also retired from T20Is on the same day.

Virender Sehwag vs Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag who was a part of India’s T20 World Cup winning team in the inaugural edition in 2007 has played a total of 159 T20s scoring 4061 runs. Sehwag was also a part of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar didn’t play much T20Is. In fact, he donned the Indian jersey just once in the format against South Africa in Johannesburg. Tendulkar scored 10 in that match.

But he did feature in 78 matches for Mumbai Indians where the legendary batter hit 2334 runs and also notched up a hundred along with 13 half-centuries.

RCB to Begin Title Defence on March 28

The schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been announced and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener on March 28. The schedule has been announced till April 12.

Also Read: Fact Check | Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

