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Home > Sports > Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

A post on social media has gone viral that says Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan is launching a book after he broke Virat Kohli's record in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sahibzada Farhan scored two hundreds in T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
Sahibzada Farhan scored two hundreds in T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 15, 2026 15:19:10 IST

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Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan is often trolled for making a documentary after he hit a maximum against Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The documentary was titled ‘Hero in the Making’, highlighting the Asia Cup 2025 performance of the right-handed batter. 

Now, there are rumours going around that the Pakistan opener is going to launch a book on how he broke Virat Kohli’s record. There is no official update on the same but the social media has been flooded with memes already. 

Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Virat Kohli

Sahibzada Farhan went past Virat Kohli breaking the Indian batter’s record for the most runs in any single edition of the tournament. The Pakistan batter notched up two hundreds in the tournament as the right-hander finished the tournament with a whopping 383 runs at an average of 76.60 to surpass the previous best of 319 runs from Kohli at the 2014 edition.

The Pakistan opener also became just the second player in the history of the T20 World Cup to have scored multiple centuries at the tournament. 

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Pakistan crashed out of T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 stage itself. They won three matches in group stage, losing only to India before moving into the Super 8 stage. The first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain and the two teams shared a point each while the Salman Ali Agha-led side suffered a defeat against England. 

The Men in Green then needed to win against Sri Lanka with a bigger margin in the final Super 8 fixture. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan post a mammoth 212/8 in 20 overs. While Sahibazada notched up a hundred, Zaman scored 84 off 42. Pakistan now needed to restrict Sri Lanka at 147 and the bowlers started pretty well. 

They reduced the co-hosts to 101/5 but captain Dasun Shanaka had other plans. He chipped in with 76* off 31 and took the game right down the wire. Sri Lanka eventually couldn’t go over the line but posted 207/6 in reply in 20 overs to lose the game by just 5 runs. 

While Pakistan won the match, they bowed out of the tournament on NRR. Sahibzada Farhan’s efforts went in vain as Pakistan couldn’t make it through to the semis. 

After the conclusion of the World Cup, Pakistan travelled to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series. The first match saw hosts Bangladesh clinching a win while Pakistan made a good comeback in the second to equal the series. 

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Impresses With Dance Moves During Fun Moment With Akshay Kumar – VIDEO

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

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Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

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Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth
Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth
Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth
Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

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