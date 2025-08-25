LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Family Doesn’t Pay The Bills’: Kevin Nash Breaks Silence On WWE Exit For WCW

Kevin Nash finally revealed why he left WWE for WCW in 1996. Despite being a top star, he needed financial clarity for his growing family something WWE couldn’t guarantee. WCW’s better offer sealed the deal, leading Nash to a legendary run and four WCW World Title reigns.

Kevin Nash, known as “Diesel” (Image Credit - X)
Kevin Nash, known as “Diesel” (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 12:35:04 IST

Kevin Nash, known as “Diesel” during his WWE run in the mid-1990s, was one of the company’s most heavily pushed talents. He won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) World Championship and headlined marquee events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. At the time, Nash was clearly positioned as a future face of the company.

But in 1996, Nash shocked fans by jumping ship to rival promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Alongside his close friend Scott Hall, Nash’s exit was seen as a major hit to WWE during the peak of the Monday Night Wars.

The Real Reason Behind the Jump to WCW

For years, fans wondered why Nash left despite his top-tier position in WWE. On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the Hall of Famer finally set the record straight. “I told this to Vince when I was leaving, and he said, ‘We’re family.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not family. My family is in Arizona, and my wife’s about to give birth in three months,’” Nash said. “I need to know how much I’m going to make. It’s hard to financially plan without that.”

Nash didn’t even tell Vince the offer WCW gave him he wrote it down and handed it to him. “Vince read it, dropped his head, took four steps away, came back, and said, ‘Yeah, I can’t match that.’”

A Risk That Redefined a Career

Nash went on to become one of WCW’s biggest stars, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times and helping form the legendary new world order faction. His impact helped WCW dominate WWE in ratings for 83 consecutive weeks.

Nash’s Legacy Lives On

Though he left WWE under controversial circumstances, Nash returned years later and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His legacy remains secure both for his influence in the ring and for his honest, strategic approach to his career.

WCWWWE

