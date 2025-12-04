LIVE TV
Fastest to 5,000 IPL Runs: Where Do Virat Kohli, David Warner And KL Rahul Rank?

Fastest to 5,000 IPL Runs: Where Do Virat Kohli, David Warner And KL Rahul Rank?

Delhi Capitals KL Rahul tops the chart for the batters who have taken the least number of innings to breach the 5000-run mark in IPL.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 4, 2025 13:17:02 IST

Fastest to 5,000 IPL Runs: Where Do Virat Kohli, David Warner And KL Rahul Rank?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always entertained the fans and the spectators. While the batters have unleashed some great performances with the bat and hammered the bowlers all around the park, the bowlers too have unveiled some great spells to rattle the oppositions. Here we take a look at batters who have taken least number of innings to breach the 5000-run mark in the cash-rich league. 

KL Rahul (130 Innings)

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul tops the list after he completed the milestone in just 130 innings. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during DC’s fixture against his former team Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 edition at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 

David Warner (135 innings)

KL Rahul surpassed David Warner’s record in 2025 season of IPL. Earlier, Australia’s star batter David Warner held the record that he achieved in 2020 edition of the IPL while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-handed batter took 135 innings to reach 5000 IPL runs. Warner broke Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest to 5000 runs in the IPL.

Virat Kohli (157 innings)

India and RCB’s flamboyant batter Virat Kohli took 157 innings to reach the milestone. Kohli has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru both as a batter and a skipper. The right-handed batter shattered records during the 2016 edition when he notched up a total of 973 runs in one edition. RCB ended their trophy drought in 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final. 

AB de Villiers (161 innings)

RCB’s another star batter AB de Villiers who has been a crucial part of the unit is fourth in the tally. ABD took 161 innings to breach the 5000-run mark. 

Shikhar Dhawan (168 innings)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan achieved the milestone in 168 innings. The left-handed batter has played for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. 

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 1:17 PM IST
Fastest to 5,000 IPL Runs: Where Do Virat Kohli, David Warner And KL Rahul Rank?

