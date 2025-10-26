LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 22:04:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

VIDEO SHOWS: FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO SIGNING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ASEAN SECRETARY-GENERAL, KAO KIM HOURN / SOUNDBITE FROM INFANTINO RESENDING WITH SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (FIFA – For editorial use only.  No monetisation.  No resales.) 1. FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, ARRIVING TO SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ASEAN SECRETARY-GENERAL, KAO KIM HOURN 2. WHITE FLASH 3. VARIOUS OF INFANTINO AND HOURN SIGNING AGREEMENT 4. WHITE FLASH 5. INFANTINO AND HOURN EXCHANGING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BOOKLETS 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:     “A new FIFA competition, the FIFA ASEAN Cup that we are putting in place with and for the region, together with all 11 countries. And we launch this competition to give a real boost to football with the best players in the framework of the international match calendar of FIFA to make it really, really impactful in the region, but also to shine in the entire world. Football unites the world. We are uniting the world together with all 11 ASEAN countries. We are uniting all the countries together with the FIFA ASEAN Cup. And it will be a huge success.”  7. VARIOUS OF INFANTINO WALKING OUT OF CONFERENCE 8. (MUTE) VARIOUS OF INFANTINO MEETING WITH DELEGATES ON SIDELINES OF CONFERENCE  9. (MUTE) VARIOUS OF BRANDING FOR FIFA AND ASEAN AT CONFERENCE 10. (MUTE) VARIOUS OF BRANDING AT DESK WHERE INFANTINO AND HOURN SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING STORY: A new tournament, the FIFA ASEAN Cup, will be launched as part of an agreement between FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aimed at boosting the development of football across the region.     The announcement was made during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (October 26), where FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding.      The tournament will bring together national teams from all ASEAN member states in a format inspired by the Arab Cup, which was first organised by FIFA in 2021.     “A new FIFA competition, the FIFA ASEAN Cup that we are putting in place with and for the region, together with all 11 countries. And we launch this competition to give a real boost to football with the best players in the framework of the international match calendar of FIFA to make it really, really impactful in the region, but also to shine in the entire world," Infantino said.     World football's governing body will work with regional stakeholders including the Asian Football Confederation, the ASEAN Football Federation, and the relevant FIFA member associations to finalise the tournament's format.  (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 10:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

LATEST NEWS

5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed At Afghan Border, Clashes Erupt Again After Khawaja Asif’s ‘Open War’ Threat

UPDATE 4-La Liga Summaries

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

Reuters Sports News Summary

‘Pakka Baarish!’ Shaadi.com Wins The Internet With Its Quirky Lucknow ‘Kadhai Campaign’ That Mixes Humor And Tradition

Bundesliga Top Scorers

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Argument In Kanpur Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Law Student’s Stomach Ripped Open With Sharp Object, Fingers Chopped

Premier League Results

Who Is Kriti Sanon’s Boyfriend? Actress Enjoys Rare Outing With Karan Bahia But What Is Varun Dhawan Doing There?

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia
FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia
FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia
FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

QUICK LINKS