FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

VIDEO SHOWS: FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO SIGNING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ASEAN SECRETARY-GENERAL, KAO KIM HOURN / SOUNDBITE FROM INFANTINO RESENDING WITH SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (FIFA – For editorial use only. No monetisation. No resales.) 1. FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, ARRIVING TO SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ASEAN SECRETARY-GENERAL, KAO KIM HOURN 2. WHITE FLASH 3. VARIOUS OF INFANTINO AND HOURN SIGNING AGREEMENT 4. WHITE FLASH 5. INFANTINO AND HOURN EXCHANGING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BOOKLETS 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING: “A new FIFA competition, the FIFA ASEAN Cup that we are putting in place with and for the region, together with all 11 countries. And we launch this competition to give a real boost to football with the best players in the framework of the international match calendar of FIFA to make it really, really impactful in the region, but also to shine in the entire world. Football unites the world. We are uniting the world together with all 11 ASEAN countries. We are uniting all the countries together with the FIFA ASEAN Cup. And it will be a huge success.” 7. VARIOUS OF INFANTINO WALKING OUT OF CONFERENCE 8. (MUTE) VARIOUS OF INFANTINO MEETING WITH DELEGATES ON SIDELINES OF CONFERENCE 9. (MUTE) VARIOUS OF BRANDING FOR FIFA AND ASEAN AT CONFERENCE 10. (MUTE) VARIOUS OF BRANDING AT DESK WHERE INFANTINO AND HOURN SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING STORY: A new tournament, the FIFA ASEAN Cup, will be launched as part of an agreement between FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aimed at boosting the development of football across the region. The announcement was made during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (October 26), where FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding. The tournament will bring together national teams from all ASEAN member states in a format inspired by the Arab Cup, which was first organised by FIFA in 2021. “A new FIFA competition, the FIFA ASEAN Cup that we are putting in place with and for the region, together with all 11 countries. And we launch this competition to give a real boost to football with the best players in the framework of the international match calendar of FIFA to make it really, really impactful in the region, but also to shine in the entire world," Infantino said. World football's governing body will work with regional stakeholders including the Asian Football Confederation, the ASEAN Football Federation, and the relevant FIFA member associations to finalise the tournament's format. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

