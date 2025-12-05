LIVE TV
FIFA World Cup Draw 2026: Donald Trump Set To Receive FIFA's First Peace Prize Award?

FIFA is set to reward US President Donald Trump with its first ever Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw event in Washington, DC The decision has generated controversy all over the world since it was combined football, politics, and diplomacy right before the first 48 team World Cup.

FIFA President With Donald Trump. (Image Credit: Gianni Infantino via Instagram)
December 5, 2025

As a matter of fact, on December 5, 2025, the draw ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be conducted in Washington, DC at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. This will be the first time such a thing happens during the tournament’s history. The unveiling of the new FIFA Peace Prize and the presentation of the first Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump by FIFA are two of the event’s main attractions.

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026: Donald Trump’s Attendance

The draw will also give prominence to the enlarged 48 team format of World Cup 2026 along with the presentation of major American sports and entertainment personalities thus indicating the global reach and the celebration which is expected. Trump’s attendance in the exaggerated draw’s and peace prize’s event produced that buzz partly because of the controversies surrounding his political career and the extreme immigration and international relations debates. The world was divided into those who were against and those who were in favor, thus the award given to a political leader in office during an international event such as this one raised the issue of the extent to which geopolitics plays in the sports diplomacy of the world in times when the festival is to be an exhibition of diversity and love.

FIFA World Cup 2026

The World Cup in 2026, the first ever tri hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico is not just about marking a turning point in history with the huge number of participating countries of up to 48 for the whole month of June and the first half of July. The draw ceremony is going to be a mix of sport, politics, and entertainment, and that is why many are keen to see how politics might influence the fan experience, team participation, and the way the game is perceived globally.

