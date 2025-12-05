LIVE TV
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo's As Key Investor, Calls It 'Iconic Collab'

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

Cristiano Ronaldo has invested in Perplexity and the CEO of the company Aravind Srinivas referred to it as an ‘elite partnership’ that is in line with their quest for greatness. Not only that, but Perplexity will set up a unique Ronaldo hub with his career highlights which will further enhance the platform's international presence.

Cristiano Ronaldo With Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas. (Image credit: Aravind Srinivas via Instagram)
Cristiano Ronaldo With Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas. (Image credit: Aravind Srinivas via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 5, 2025 15:23:15 IST

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

On December 5, 2025, as an investment and a ‘collab of the elite’, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the joining of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Perplexity. Through his Instagram, Srinivas paid tribute to Ronaldo’s unstoppable drive, his commitment to being the best, and having a habit of learning and improving non stop, which he thought were traits that matched with Perplexity’s vision of building ‘the best AI for questions’. 

What Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say About The Perplexity Collab?

Ronaldo himself, on the other hand, said he was happy to be a partner of Perplexity. He stated that his success has always come from the relentless pursuit of breaking the limits, being better than the previous day, and the attitude of always learning. This partnership is not only in the form of a Which is to make a ‘Ronaldo hub’ that fans and users can interact with. The hub shall consist of the star’s archival photos, career highlights, elite goals, and interactive content.



Social Media Buzz About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Perplexity Collab

The announcement created a buzz on social media instantly, and the majority of fans called it an ‘unexpected’ but ‘great’ partnership, and they even praised the combination of global football stardom and cutting edge AI innovation The alliance is a spectacular example of cross industry collaboration it has fused sports glamour with the ambition of technology and created new experiences for fans who love Ronaldo and at the same time it has opened up the Perplexity’s map of the world.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 3:22 PM IST
Tags: Aravind Srinivascristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo PerplexityCristiano Ronaldo Perplexity aiCristiano Ronaldo Perplexity investmenthome-hero-pos-14PerplexityPerplexity AI

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

