Final-Over Frenzy: Bartlett's Ice Nerves Sink Super Kings by a Single Run in Lauderhill Thriller

Final-Over Frenzy: Bartlett’s Ice Nerves Sink Super Kings by a Single Run in Lauderhill Thriller

San Francisco Unicorns edged Texas Super Kings by 1 run in a Lauderhill thriller. Matthew Short’s unbeaten 80 and Bartlett’s clutch final over sealed the win. Despite late fireworks from TSK, a last-ball run-out of Calvin Savage ended their hopes. Unicorns stay top of the MLC 2025 table.

San Francisco Unicorns edged Texas Super Kings by 1 run (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 10:57:15 IST

The trend of low-scoring clashes in Lauderhill continued, but the latest matchup between table-toppers San Francisco Unicorns and third-placed Texas Super Kings delivered a nail-biting finish that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Short Anchors Unicorns with a Lone-Warrior Knock

Winning the toss, TSK captain Faf du Plessis chose to field first only to watch Matthew Short anchor the Unicorns innings from start to finish. Short carried his bat for a commanding 80 off 63 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes. However, his early partners fell cheaply, as Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi all perished inside six overs, with Marcus Stoinis grabbing two wickets in the collapse.

Hassan Khan joined Short in the sixth over and turned the tide with a rapid 40 off 25 balls. Their 69-run partnership gave the innings momentum before Stoinis returned to dismiss Khan in the 13th. Short, aided by cameos from Romario Shepherd and Hammad Azam, guided the team to 148 just shy of par but ultimately enough.

Couch’s Early Strikes and Bartlett’s Nerve Seal the Deal

The Unicorns’ defence began with Brody Couch striking twice early, removing openers du Plessis and Smit Patel by the fourth over. Despite a middle-order push from Stoinis (34 off 29) and Donovan Ferreira (39 off 20), TSK never fully caught up.

With 13 needed from the final over, Bartlett gave away just one run from the first four balls. Though Mohsin cracked two fours, the equation boiled down to three off the last ball. Bartlett’s low full toss was only good for a single, and Savage was run out trying to complete the second.

The one-run win keeps San Francisco on top of the MLC 2025 table with 14 points, while Texas slips to third.

Final Score: San Francisco Unicorns 148 for 6 beat Texas Super Kings 147 for 7 by one run

