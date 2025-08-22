Forbidden Door 2025: AEW and NJPW Set to Deliver Blockbuster in London

AEW and NJPW return to London’s iconic O2 Arena on Sunday, August 24, for Forbidden Door 2025, the third edition of their interpromotional pay-per-view. This year’s card boasts dream matches, international legends, and emotionally charged showdowns, making it one of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year. With the promise of style clashes, farewells, and dramatic twists, fans can expect a spectacle that might rival even AEW’s past Wembley shows.

How to Watch and What to Expect

Start Time : 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 6 PM BST

: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 6 PM BST Watch in the U.S .: Amazon, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo, and traditional cable

.: Amazon, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo, and traditional cable International Streaming : Amazon, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube

: Amazon, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube Special Venues: Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar (U.S. only)

The show is stacked with championship bouts, including Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Title where the belt can change hands via disqualification or countout and Kazuchika Okada defending the Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland. Other featured matches include Mercedes Moné defending the TBS Title in a four-way bout and a Lights Out Steel Cage Match featuring Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and more.

Ospreay’s Risk and Redemption Arc

The Lights Out Steel Cage match, headlined by Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley’s faction, carries heightened emotion as Ospreay competes despite not being medically cleared. His announcement of upcoming surgery adds stakes to the chaos. Whether he becomes a martyr for the story or lays the foundation for a future feud with Darby Allin, the drama is palpable.

Surprises, Subtle Storytelling, and Tag Team Turmoil

Though some matches seem like reruns on paper such as The Hurt Syndicate’s triple-threat tag defense—the creative choices align with character arcs. Nigel McGuinness’ in-ring return and the UK retirement of a Japanese legend add even more emotional weight to an already loaded card.

Forbidden Door 2025 promises spectacle, storytelling, and international fireworks.

Also Read: Forever No. 1: NBA’s Chicago Bulls To Retire Derrick Rose’s Jersey In 2026