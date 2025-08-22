LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Forever No. 1: NBA's Chicago Bulls To Retire Derrick Rose's Jersey In 2026

The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey on January 24, 2026, honoring the former MVP nearly two years after his 2024 retirement. Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, becomes the fifth Bull to receive the honor, with fan events and collectibles planned throughout the season.

Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose (Image Credit - X)
Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 22, 2025 14:01:26 IST

The Chicago Bulls have officially announced that Derrick Rose’s iconic No. 1 jersey will be retired on January 24, 2026, in a postgame ceremony at the United Center. The event, titled “Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Night,” will honor the former MVP nearly two years after his retirement on September 26, 2024. Rose becomes the fifth player in franchise history to receive this honor.

A Legendary Career Honored

Rose, the Bulls’ No. 1 overall pick in 2008, made an immediate impact, winning Rookie of the Year in 2009. By 2011, he became the youngest MVP in NBA history at just 22 years old, leading Chicago to the league’s best record. He was a three-time All-Star and a member of the All-NBA First Team, helping the Bulls secure seven straight playoff appearances between 2008 and 2015. Rose’s dynamic play re-energized the franchise, placing him among Bulls legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.

A Celebration Beyond One Night

The retirement night will feature fan experiences in the United Center’s atrium, with activations sponsored by BMO, FanDuel, Giordano’s, and Paylocity. In addition, the Bulls will commemorate Rose’s career across multiple 2025–26 home games by giving away a series of collectible figurines. These include a Rookie of the Year Rose, MVP Rose, Masked Rose, and Green Jersey Rose. Another major giveaway night is scheduled for March 19, 2026, when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From MVP to Immortalized

Rose’s jersey retirement is not just a tribute to stats, it’s a celebration of a Chicago-born star who carried the hopes of a city. His legacy, defined by resilience and brilliance, will now be immortalized in the rafters, where No. 1 will hang forever.

Tags: Chicago BullsDerrick Rosenba

