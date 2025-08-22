Weight Woes Shift Ortega Vs Sterling To Catchweight Clash At UFC Shanghai

Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will still face off at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on Saturday (August 23) however, not in the originally planned featherweight division. Both fighters weighed in at 153 pounds, prompting the UFC to shift the bout to a 155-pound catchweight contest. The change was made official after weigh-ins, allowing the highly anticipated co-main event to proceed without cancellation.

Ortega’s Weight Struggles Resurface

The UFC has not issued a formal explanation for the last-minute weight shift, but Brian Ortega’s long-standing difficulties with cutting to the 145-pound featherweight limit appear to be the root cause. This isn’t the first time Ortega has had issues making weight, and at 153 pounds, he was well over the limit. With a record of 16-4, Ortega enters the fight needing a win after going 1-3 in his last four appearances, most recently falling to Diego Lopes.

Sterling Adjusts to Another Shift

Aljamain Sterling, who boasts a 24-5 record, moved up to featherweight earlier this year with an impressive debut win over Calvin Kattar. However, his progress was stalled by a December loss to the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. Despite preparing for a featherweight contest, Sterling accepted the catchweight adjustment without protest, ensuring the co-main event remained intact for fans in Shanghai.

What Is a Catchweight Fight?

A catchweight bout is an agreed-upon weight that falls outside standard UFC divisions. It’s typically used when one or both fighters can’t meet their contracted weight. In this case, rather than cancel the bout due to Ortega’s scale troubles, both fighters agreed to meet at 155 pounds just above lightweight. While not ideal, catchweight fights allow action to continue when strict weight limits can’t be met.

The co-main event remains a five-round, non-title fight and will take place at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.

