From Pitch to Fortune: How Christiano Ronaldo Built a $1 Billion Empire — The Inside Story

Christiano Ronaldo became the first ever football player with earnings more than USD 1 billion in 2025, Celebrity Net Worth said. While Ronaldo’s greatness on the field of football is unquestionable, his immense financial strength shows he is likely better than everyone else in the monetary field as well.

Experts say that Ronaldo’s move to sign a lucrative contract with Saudi football club Al-Nassr also played a part in this achievement, as he was paid a record-breaking amount by the Saudis.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Move to Cash-Rich Saudi Club

While CR7, as Ronaldo is popularly known owing to the initials of his name and his jersey number, gained USD700 million over two years, he was also presented USD33.6 million as a signing bonus with 15% ownership in the club. His annual earnings are reportedly USD275 million, with Forbes declaring him as the world’s highest-paid athlete.

Ronaldo gains a hefty amount through endorsements and other deals as well. Popular sports firm Nike has signed a lifetime deal with Ronaldo worth USD 1 billion. Similarly, his ties with other brands such as Herbalife, Binance, and TAG Heuer put USD50-70 million in his pockets. If that’s not enough, Ronaldo’s social media followers stand at 939 million, and even a single promotional post by the footballer fetches him USD 2-3 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stakes in Other Commercial Sectors

Other than this, Ronaldo keeps pushing his limits in the business sector as well. Under his brand ‘CR7,’ Ronaldo operates hotels in Madrid, New York, and Lisbon. Also, a chain of gyms is operated with the name CR7 with a clothing firm to boost sales of fragrance, underwear, and footwear.

Reportedly, Ronaldo is the owner of some of the most expensive buildings and vehicles. He owns a USD 20 million Marbella villa and a penthouse in Lisbon, and in New York, Ronaldo has bought the former Trump Tower apartment.

Properties of Cristiano Ronaldo: Private Jets, Buildings and Cars Worth Millions of Dollars

Talking about his other belongings, Ronaldo holds a Gulfstream G650 private jet worth USD75 million, while his cars include a Bugatti Centodieci and Ferrari F12 TDF. These two vehicles form a part of a larger collection of cars maintained by Ronaldo, the market value of which is USD22.5 million.

While estimates vary, Forbes shows his net worth at $600–800 million, citing verified assets, and some sources like idolsheet.com claim up to $1.45 billion. Ronaldo’s financial empire is undeniable. Compared to Lionel Messi’s estimated $1.15 billion net worth, Ronaldo holds a slight edge, fueled by strategic investments and brilliant marketability. At 40, Ronaldo’s legacy as a footballer and entrepreneur continues to inspire, with his wealth set to grow beyond the pitch.

