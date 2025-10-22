Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

VIDEO SHOWS: POST-MATCH NEWS CONFERENCES WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER EDDIE HOWE AND BENFICA COACH JOSE MOURINHO COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (UEFA – Broadcast & Digital: This content can only be used in the reporting of the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 season – no other use allowed. No commercial use. Must on-screen courtesy " UEFA 2025". No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)