Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth As Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez And Ter Stegen Talks

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had plenty to smile about after his side’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy, however he also offered a grounded assessment of where the team still needs to improve.

Speaking after the final whistle, Flick praised the team’s high pressing and energy levels. “The way we played, the way we pressed, was very good,” he said. “But we need to improve our defence and our pressure without the ball.”

Squad Growing, However Defensive Gaps Remain

The German manager also spoke highly of the club’s new summer signings. “We’re very happy with the new players; they’re on the right track. The team is growing,” Flick stated, emphasizing the importance of continued development ahead of the new La Liga season.

Addressing the departure of centre-back Inigo Martinez, who recently joined Al Nassr, Flick expressed gratitude while seeing it as an opening for others. “Last season he was a very important part of our success, but his departure will be an opportunity for other players to grow,” he explained.

On the potential signing of another central defender, Flick wasn’t definitive: “I’ll talk to Deco when he’s here, and we’ll see. But for the moment, I don’t think so.”

Ter Stegen Situation Settled

Flick also welcomed the resolution of a recent internal matter involving long-serving goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

“It was very important. It’s not easy to manage this situation because Marc has been a key part of the club for ten years,” Flick noted. He stressed that resolving such matters with strong communication is vital to maintaining team harmony.

Eyes on Mallorca as La Liga Begins

With the Gamper Trophy secured and pre-season complete, Barcelona now turn their focus to the La Liga opener against Mallorca. Flick will hope the momentum continues as the club begins its pursuit of domestic glory under his leadership.

