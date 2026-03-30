Hardik Pandya Gifts ₹1.7 Crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class to Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After ₹12 Crore Ferrari Purchase

Another chapter in Hardik Pandya’s passion for luxury cars has unfolded, as the Indian all-rounder surprised his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma with a stunning gift that has left fans in awe. Pandya reportedly gifted her India’s first Mercedes-Benz V-Class, valued at around ₹1.7 crore. This marks the second luxury purchase for Pandya in March, after he made headlines with his Ferrari 12Cilindri, worth approximately ₹12 crore.

Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have been making waves off the field for their romantic moments, especially after they were spotted celebrating together following India’s T20 World Cup victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Just days after the World Cup celebrations, the 32-year-old had already surprised fans by adding his first Ferrari to an already impressive garage. The Ferrari 12Cilindri is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing around 830 hp and 678 Nm of torque. Known for its blistering performance, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Pandya was even spotted driving it around Mumbai with Mahika Sharma.

Hardik Pandya has bought a new Ferrari 12Cilindri, which costs around ₹12 crore In which he is driving around with his girlfriend today. 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlRW4J5NqZ — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 14, 2026

Now, amid the IPL 2026 buzz, photos of Pandya and Sharma with the newly gifted Mercedes-Benz V-Class have gone viral online. The luxury MPV, recently reintroduced in India as a facelifted 2026 model, is offered in an Extra-Long Wheelbase (ELWB) configuration, making it the longest Mercedes-Benz currently on sale in the country.

Hardik Pandya New Car Mercedes Benz V-Class | Mercedes Official Website

The V-Class comes with multiple powertrain options. It hasthe 2.0L turbo petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology (231 PS + 20 PS boost), 2.0L turbo diesel engine (237 PS / 500 Nm torque) and its paired with a 9-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox

Hardik Pandya’s love for high-end automobiles is well known. His collection is estimated to be worth over ₹40 crore as of March 2026 and includes some of the most luxurious and powerful vehicles in the world. Among them is a Rolls-Royce Phantom, valued between ₹9.5 and ₹10.5 crore, known for its unmatched luxury and refinement.

Also Read: WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Cr Ferrari Struggles to Cross Speed Breaker, All-Rounder Uses Creative Technique

He also owns a Lamborghini Urus SE, a high-performance hybrid “super SUV” priced around ₹4.5 crore, and a Mercedes-AMG G63, a rugged yet premium off-roader worth approximately ₹3.6 crore.

With every new addition, Pandya continues to expand one of the most impressive car collections among Indian athletes. On the cricketing front, Pandya is the captain of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. He led the team to 6-wicket victory in their opening match on March 29, Sunday at Wankhede.