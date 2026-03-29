WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Cr Ferrari Struggles to Cross Speed Breaker, All-Rounder Uses Creative Technique

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for owning some stylish cars. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, Pandya is seen getting his hands on his new INR 12 Cr Ferrari. He is often driving on the streets of Mumbai. In the video that is doing the rounds, Hardik is seen using a special technique go past the speed breaker.

Rather than driving straight, Hardik adopted a careful approach. He later stopped to speak to some Police officials.

Good News For Hardik Pandya-Led MI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene announced that ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is back and available to play in the team’s first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Jasprit Bumrah, earlier in the month, reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for workload management ahead of the, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the campaign-opener, MI head coach has confirmed that Bumrah is back with the squad and available to play against KKR.

“Bumrah is back with the squad. He’s available to play,” Mahela Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene further explained that players, especially bowlers, had heavy workloads due to continuous cricket leading up to and during the 2026 T20 World Cup, and said such challenges were expected, requiring careful management during the IPL.

“They all had to build up to the World Cup. The World Cup was quite intense as well. I mean, there was a lot of cricket played.

There were a couple of Test series going as well before that. And then leading up to the T20 World Cup, there were a lot of bilateral tournaments. The workloads of some of them, I mean, most of them are bowlers who needed that bit of extra bake. And then the World Cup itself was quite high intensity, travelling, playing,” he said.

SQUAD: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘Kutte Ko Ghee Nahin Pachta Aur…’ — Harbhajan Singh’s Heated Chat With Fan Over Commentary Comparison With Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Debate

