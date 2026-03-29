IPL 2026: ‘Kutte Ko Ghee Nahin Pachta Aur…’ — Harbhajan Singh’s Heated Chat With Fan Over Commentary Comparison With Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Debate

Spinner Harbhajan Singh has faced criticism on social media from the fans for his replies to the comments made by the users on X. One of the social media user posted a picture of Ian Bishop and Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan that was captioned, “Ian Bishop is more Indian”.

The matter didn’t end there, as the user posted a fresh message, alleging that Harbhajan was jealous of Ashwin’s career and asking the former India spinner to focus on his commentary, or else he would fade away.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 began on March 28. Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and started the title defence on a positive note.

हाथी चले बाज़ार । कुत्ते भोंके हज़ार । चल निकल यहाँ से Tomy . Not Homie 🤮 https://t.co/Wa2Nw16EAM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2026

Inme se ek ko papa chun le 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UtMvrWmiao — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2026

Harbhajan Singh’s Illustrious Career

Harbhajan Singh had been an integral part of the Indian team and played an important role in the side’s World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011. In 103 Tests that Harbhajan has played, he has picked 417 wickets for India while has 269 scalps to his name in 236 ODIs.

In 28 T20Is, Bhajji has 25 wickets to his name.

The right-arm spinner has also played for three franchises in the Indian Premier League– Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The spinner has 150 wickets in the IPL in 163 matches that he has played.

Harbhajan Singh’s IPL Controversy

Harbhajan Singh was involved in a massive controversy in the IPL 2008 when he slapped S Sreesanth during a post-match handshake after Mumbai Indians lost to Kings XI Punjab, forever etching the “slapgate” into IPL folklore. Reports suggested Harbhajan was frustrated after Mumbai’s poor start as captain and was provoked by Sreesanth’s aggressive on-field send-offs, which boiled over into the infamous backhand slap. The slapgate came the same year Harbhajan was embroiled in the Monkeygate scandal with Andrew Symonds, amplifying his reputation as cricket’s most controversial figure of that era.

“One thing I’d want to change in my life is the incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career. That is the incident I would change from my list. What transpired was wrong, and I shouldn’t have done what I did. I apologized 200 times. What I felt so bad about was that even years after that incident, I have been apologizing every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake,” said Harbhajan on Kutti Stories with Ash.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Duckett’s Last-Minute Withdrawal, Says ‘Two-Year Ban Not Enough, Urges BCCI For Tougher Punishment

