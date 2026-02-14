LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya unveiled a new neck tattoo on the occasion of Valentine's Day in a romantic gift for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik Pandya gets a special tattoo. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya gets a special tattoo. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 14, 2026 12:56:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his love for Mahieka Sharma in an innovative way. Hardik got a new tattoo with an initial “M”. The tattoo has been created by celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and executed by lead artist Tushar Marane. 

Speaking about the process, Sunny Bhanushali said, “Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other’s strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it’s a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory.”

Pandya is presently with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026 that is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. After winning the first two games, Team India has now travelled to Sri Lanka for their encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

The right-handed all-rounder was named the Player of the Match against Namibia in New Delhi after he smashed a quick-fire fifty and also picked up a couple of wickets. 

“Just enjoying the sport. Had a good couple of months to prepare, get the rhythm and get the body right. Touchwood everything is going well,” he said after the match.     

“Body has been fantastic. I’ve always mentioned it takes a lot of hard work, which I cherish. But playing for the country has always been a pride, always been my number one priority. It just needs extra hard work, which I do. A lot of work goes behind the scene where I’m kind of out and kind of go into army, army sort of a camp where I do morning, evening sessions, which kind of keeps me going. And whenever I come, just before a big series or a big tournament, I kind of give myself a month or something to go and do kind of those routine, make sure I eat well, make sure I sleep well, make sure my habits are good. It gives me always a great rhythm. And at the same point of time, body gives me immense support while playing,” he added. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK | Hardik Pandya Opens Up On ‘Army-Style Boot Camp’ Behind His Elite Fitness

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyahardik pandya girlfriendHardik Pandya Mahieka Sharmaind vs pakindia vs pakistant20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Flashback: When Venkatesh Prasad Silenced Aamer Sohail With Iconic Revenge in 1996 World Cup

Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Young Skater In Spotlight Stuns Quad God Malinin, Seizes Thrilling Gold in Jaw-Dropping Twist

ENG vs SCO Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

IND vs PAK: How MS Dhoni’s Biopic Played a Role in Usman Tariq’s Pakistan Call-up

U19 World Cup-Winning Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set to Appear for Class 10 Board Exams

LATEST NEWS

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Urban Voters Back Congress In Telangana Civic Polls; Governance Narrative Gains Momentum

Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’ Son Tarique Rahman Set To Lead Bangladesh – What Will Be His India Strategy As Attacks On Hindus Batter Ties

Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 1 For Pixel Phones: Enhanced Video Experience, New Security Features—Check All Specs

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply For 28,636 Posts

Sony WF-1000XM6: ANC, QN3e Chipset, And 24-Hour Battery Life, Check All Specs And Price Premium Earbuds

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

Henley Passport Index 2026: India Jumps to 75th Rank — Check Top 10 Powerful Passports and Why India Lost These Two Countires

U19 World Cup-Winning Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set to Appear for Class 10 Board Exams

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

QUICK LINKS