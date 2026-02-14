Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Surprise: Gets ‘M’ Tattoo For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his love for Mahieka Sharma in an innovative way. Hardik got a new tattoo with an initial “M”. The tattoo has been created by celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and executed by lead artist Tushar Marane.

Speaking about the process, Sunny Bhanushali said, “Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other’s strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it’s a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory.”

Pandya is presently with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026 that is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. After winning the first two games, Team India has now travelled to Sri Lanka for their encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The right-handed all-rounder was named the Player of the Match against Namibia in New Delhi after he smashed a quick-fire fifty and also picked up a couple of wickets.

“Just enjoying the sport. Had a good couple of months to prepare, get the rhythm and get the body right. Touchwood everything is going well,” he said after the match.

“Body has been fantastic. I’ve always mentioned it takes a lot of hard work, which I cherish. But playing for the country has always been a pride, always been my number one priority. It just needs extra hard work, which I do. A lot of work goes behind the scene where I’m kind of out and kind of go into army, army sort of a camp where I do morning, evening sessions, which kind of keeps me going. And whenever I come, just before a big series or a big tournament, I kind of give myself a month or something to go and do kind of those routine, make sure I eat well, make sure I sleep well, make sure my habits are good. It gives me always a great rhythm. And at the same point of time, body gives me immense support while playing,” he added.

