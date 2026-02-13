IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Opens Up On ‘Army-Style Boot Camp’ Behind His Elite Fitness

It was a Hardik Pandya show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as the flamboyant cricketer’s all-round performance helped India clinch a crucial win against Namibia by 93 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. Team India was 120/3 in 10.1 overs when Hardik came out to bat. He didn’t waste any time and smashed the bowlers all around the park to notch up a quick-fire fifty.

Hardik ended up getting 52 off 28, a knock decorated with four fours and as many maximums. He later scalped two wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Pandya explained how he keeps himself ready for the big games and tournaments. and what does his fitness routine look like “Just enjoying the sport. Had a good couple of months to prepare, get the rhythm and get the body right. Touchwood everything is going well,” he said after the match.

“Body has been fantastic. I’ve always mentioned it takes a lot of hard work, which I cherish. But playing for the country has always been a pride, always been my number one priority. It just needs extra hard work, which I do. A lot of work goes behind the scene where I’m kind of out and kind of go into army, army sort of a camp where I do morning, evening sessions, which kind of keeps me going. And whenever I come, just before a big series or a big tournament, I kind of give myself a month or something to go and do kind of those routine, make sure I eat well, make sure I sleep well, make sure my habits are good. It gives me always a great rhythm. And at the same point of time, body gives me immense support while playing,” he added.

Hardik gives a lot of importance to fitness and he has his own regime that he follows. “He pays a lot of attention to his fitness, health, and body. He has a routine, where he does yoga, concentrates on his nutrition, and trains for two to two-and-a-half hours every day,” former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had said on Sony Sports last year.

“He is extremely diligent there. He always remains right mentally, but he tries to remain physically right. After that, he does whatever pre-tournament preparation he deems right. However, otherwise, he is mentally extremely strong,” Nayar added.

With some big matches coming up in the World Cup, Hardik’s form and fitness keep a lot of importance for the team.

