‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked sharp criticism, and former captain Shahid Afridi has been one of the most vocal voices. Speaking on a television show, Afridi expressed strong disappointment over the team’s performances, particularly targeting star pacer and his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi.

The campaign did not unfold the way Pakistan had hoped under skipper Salman Ali Agha. With the team falling short of a semi-final spot, several former players have questioned the squad’s approach and execution. Afridi’s remarks stood out because of how direct and emotional they were.

Frustration Over Death Bowling

Afridi pointed out that the bowlers failed to show clarity and composure in crucial moments, especially in the final overs of matches. He suggested that repeated advice had not translated into improvement on the field.

“Shaheen has been playing for so long, yet he doesn’t know where he is supposed to bowl in the last overs. I have told Shaheen so many times. He’s making mistakes again and again”, a furious Shahid Afridi launched the statement against his own son-in-law, who was also a pivotal part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

“We don’t know when our bowlers will understand these things. These people are neither learning, nor do they want to learn, nor do they want to score runs”, he further added.

Net Run Rate Ends Pakistan’s Campaign

Although Pakistan managed to win their final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka, the victory was not enough to keep their hopes alive. Their overall Net Run Rate proved costly, and they were knocked out despite securing the must-win result.

In that decisive clash on February 28, Shaheen Afridi endured a difficult spell, giving away 48 runs in four overs while taking one wicket. He ended up being the second most expensive bowler in the match after Shadab Khan.

A Mixed Tournament for Shaheen

Across the tournament, Shaheen played five matches and picked up eight wickets in 17 overs. However, he conceded 179 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 10.53. While he was among Pakistan’s leading wicket-takers, the runs he leaked became a major talking point.

Afridi also voiced his concerns regarding Shadab Khan’s contributions during the competition. The all-rounder scored 118 runs and claimed five wickets in seven appearances, numbers that did not meet expectations for a global event of this scale.

“The head coach is giving Shadab chance after chance. That’s why I said Shadab can become the next Pakistan captain. But looking at his recent performance, he doesn’t even deserve a place in the playing XI”, Shahid Afridi also said.

ALSO READ: