LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Shahid Afridi criticises Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 exit, questioning their performances and death bowling in key matches.

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Image Source - AFP
‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 2, 2026 21:52:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked sharp criticism, and former captain Shahid Afridi has been one of the most vocal voices. Speaking on a television show, Afridi expressed strong disappointment over the team’s performances, particularly targeting star pacer and his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi.

The campaign did not unfold the way Pakistan had hoped under skipper Salman Ali Agha. With the team falling short of a semi-final spot, several former players have questioned the squad’s approach and execution. Afridi’s remarks stood out because of how direct and emotional they were.

Frustration Over Death Bowling

Afridi pointed out that the bowlers failed to show clarity and composure in crucial moments, especially in the final overs of matches. He suggested that repeated advice had not translated into improvement on the field.

You Might Be Interested In

“Shaheen has been playing for so long, yet he doesn’t know where he is supposed to bowl in the last overs. I have told Shaheen so many times. He’s making mistakes again and again”, a furious Shahid Afridi launched the statement against his own son-in-law, who was also a pivotal part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

“We don’t know when our bowlers will understand these things. These people are neither learning, nor do they want to learn, nor do they want to score runs”, he further added.

Net Run Rate Ends Pakistan’s Campaign

Although Pakistan managed to win their final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka, the victory was not enough to keep their hopes alive. Their overall Net Run Rate proved costly, and they were knocked out despite securing the must-win result.

In that decisive clash on February 28, Shaheen Afridi endured a difficult spell, giving away 48 runs in four overs while taking one wicket. He ended up being the second most expensive bowler in the match after Shadab Khan.

A Mixed Tournament for Shaheen

Across the tournament, Shaheen played five matches and picked up eight wickets in 17 overs. However, he conceded 179 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 10.53. While he was among Pakistan’s leading wicket-takers, the runs he leaked became a major talking point.

Afridi also voiced his concerns regarding Shadab Khan’s contributions during the competition. The all-rounder scored 118 runs and claimed five wickets in seven appearances, numbers that did not meet expectations for a global event of this scale.

“The head coach is giving Shadab chance after chance. That’s why I said Shadab can become the next Pakistan captain. But looking at his recent performance, he doesn’t even deserve a place in the playing XI”, Shahid Afridi also said.

ALSO READ: 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 9:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mike HessonPakistan Cricket TeamPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman Ali AghaShadab KhanShaheen AfridiShahid Afridit20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

‘I Felt Helpless’: Rohit Sharma’s Big Confession On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Blockbuster Clash In Doubt? Argentina-Spain Finalissima Faces Uncertainty As Qatar Suspends Football: Report

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan To Call Off Bangladesh Series? Report Makes Huge Claim Amid Geopolitical Tensions

‘Dark Forces’ — Sanju Samson Targeted With Racist Taunts After T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics; Congress Kerala Seeks Action

Bad News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans! CR7 Could Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 After ‘Serious’ Injury- Check Deets

LATEST NEWS

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

‘They Thought They Were Undetectable’: Donald Trump Warns Of ‘BIG WAVE’ As US-Iran War Escalates, Boasts Of World’s Strongest Military

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Fake? Filipino Actors Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles And Gil Cuerva’s Obscene Private Videos Leak Online- What We Know

Who Is Ammy Virk? Vicky Kaushal’s Co-Star Pens Emotional Note, Reveals His Wife And Six-Year-Old Are Stuck In UAE Amid Iran War: ‘Papa, I Will Hide Under My Bed…’

Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India: Premium Features, Budget-Friendly Affordable Price & EMI Deals – Full Details Inside

Middle East on Edge: How The Iran War Reshapes Power For Trump And Netanyahu After Ali Khamenei’s Death, All About Strategic Gains And Growing Risks

Kolkata Shocker: Dragged To Sit In Corner, 3-Year-Old Girl Stuffed Into Cupboard As ‘Punishment’ At Preschool- Chilling Details Of Child Abuse Spark Fury

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh Dies Of Injuries From US‑Israeli Strikes Days After Iran Supreme Leader Assassination

Who Is Bindu Alias Urmila? TV Actor Who Brutally Killed Her Live-In Partner With Lover’s Help In Chilling Bengaluru Love Triangle Case

Bad News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans! CR7 Could Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 After ‘Serious’ Injury- Check Deets

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit
‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit
‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit
‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

QUICK LINKS