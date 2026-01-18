Historic Milestone: Rohit Sharma Emerges As 6th Cricketer To Play 100 ODIs In India, Chases Cricket Legends’ Records

Rohit Sharma, the star Indian batter, achieved a remarkable milestone on Sunday, January 18, as he played his 100th One-Day International (ODI) match in India. The match, the third and final ODI of the series between India and New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, Indore, marked a historic moment in Rohit’s illustrious cricketing career.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite 100-ODI Club in India

The 38-year-old right-handed batsman from Mumbai has featured in 100 ODIs on home soil, becoming only the sixth cricketer in the world to reach this landmark. In his previous 99 matches in India, Rohit has amassed a total of 5,063 runs, cementing his status as one of the country’s premier ODI players.

So far, 1,206 players have played ODIs in India, but only Rohit Sharma has joined the exclusive club of cricketers to reach 100 matches in India.

Stay tuned as @ImRo45 will soon turn out to bat in his 100th ODI Match in India. Can he make it special one







Legends Ahead of Rohit in ODIs Played in India

The record for most ODIs played in India still belongs to cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who appeared in 164 home ODIs from 1990 to 2011. He is followed by MS Dhoni (130 ODIs), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Yuvraj Singh, who have all played over 100 ODIs in India.

By reaching this milestone, Rohit has joined a legendary group of cricketers, further strengthening his legacy in Indian cricket.

Eyeing the Record Books: Rohit vs Jacques Kallis

Rohit Sharma is also on the verge of climbing higher in the all-time ODI run-scorers list. Currently, he has 11,566 runs in 281 ODIs. If he scores at least 14 runs in India’s 338-run chase against New Zealand, he will surpass former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (11,579 runs in 328 ODIs) to become the eighth-highest run-getter in ODI history.

BCCI Celebrates Rohit’s Historic Milestone

Ahead of Rohit’s innings, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X to commemorate the occasion, posting:

“Stay tuned as @ImRo45 will soon turn out to bat in his 100th ODI Match in India. Can he make it a special one?”

Rohit Sharma’s Legacy in Indian Cricket

With this milestone, Rohit Sharma not only adds another record to his growing list of achievements but also joins the ranks of India’s cricketing legends, including Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Azharuddin, and Yuvraj Singh. His 100 ODIs in India stand as a testament to his consistency, skill, and contribution to Indian cricket over the years.

