Home > Sports > How SmackDown's Future May Be Saved By Sami Zayn's Transfer

How SmackDown’s Future May Be Saved By Sami Zayn’s Transfer

Sami Zayn's transfer to SmackDown is more than simply a roster change, it's a turning point in the wrestler's career. With Reigns, Rollins, Punk, and LA Knight stacked on top of each other in RAW, Zayn has a chance to shine.

Such a move gives Zayn some new dynamics and a real championship shot at all, while also adding star power in SmackDown.
Such a move gives Zayn some new dynamics and a real championship shot at all, while also adding star power in SmackDown.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 19:40:17 IST

This is not just a simple roster swap as Sami Zayn is technically on his way to SmackDown, a move that was confirmed on the August 15, 2025 episode and is the sort of moment that helps make a career.

What is SmackDown about?

SmackDown is a show that only has a feeble star power in its face heavy roster and Zayn would be able to provide an ideal dose of charisma, plot lines, and prowess in ring to revamp the blue brand. At SmackDown, Zayn focused straight away on the United States Championship, making it clear that he wants the title he has never captured before, a storyline enriched when he walked in on Solo Sikoa and the MFTs and later found some surprising new allies in the form of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu during a hot segment. This change did not just lead to fresh rivalries but it also provided Zayn with an understandable storyline, a US Title was up and a strong line of contenders were ahead to make a long awaited push.

RAW vs SmackDown

RAW already had too much competition with the top tier roster consisting of names such as Rollins, Reigns, Punk and LA Knight leading the main event arena. SmackDown affords Zayn space and purpose variably emotional promos and relentlessly personal rivalries. Further, the shift provides new rivalries, Zayn can now become a feud opponent with up and coming talent like Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, or Santos Escobar and get back into the mix with new United States Champion Solo Sikoa on bigger terms rings of competition not possible on RAW.

Essentially, the Sami Zayn SmackDown trade represents a rebirth of this superstar. It gives him a more intense focus, a fresh engine and a real shot of credible title fight, all packaged around the talent of the emotional performance and technical mastery. With SmackDown, the addition of Zayn brings some star power and storyline depth and therefore this is a win win.

Tags: Sami Zayn, WWE, WWE SmackDown

