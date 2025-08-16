Logan Paul’s Net Worth, From YouTube Jokes To WWE Millions

YouTuber turned WWE superstar and global star Logan Paul has made a monumental fortune over the years to the point he now is rightfully ranked at one of the richest entertainers of his generation. Having a variety of endeavors in YouTube, boxing, wrestling, podcasts, and entrepreneurship, the present day net worth of Paul is projected at approximately 75-80 million.

His podcast “Impaulsive”

He founded his fame on Vine And YouTube where his hyperactive material attracted millions of followers and sponsorships contracts. But the social media did not become big enough to accommodate the ambitions of Logan. He started his podcast called Impaulsive which is currently one of the most streamed shows in the world which has provided him millions of dollars as an addition to his earnings.

His earnings as a boxer

As a boxer, Paul splashed into the world in a huge manner with multi million dollar paychecks through exhibitions against KSI, Floyd Mayweather and Dillon Danis. Though critics questioned his validity as a fighter, he remained an unstoppable commodity in terms of Pay Per View purchases and sponsorships which helped make his fights into financial hit movies.

What is he doing in WWE?

His move to WWE however was his bravest ever move in his career. Logan was signed in 2022 and has a charisma, athleticism and capability to attract mainstream attention that has impressed fans and critics alike. The move by WWE to have him boxed as a villainous figure and crossover attraction has proven to be worth it and he is one of the most marketable stars on the roster.

Prime Hydration and KSI

Out of the ring, co founded with KSI, Logan has a Prime Hydration brand which, perhaps, is already one of his most profitable endeavors. It has gained explosive sales all over the world displacing entrenched players such as Gatorade and Powerade and has signed sponsorship contracts with UFC as well as major sports franchises around the world.

In the recent past, Logan married Danish model Nina Agdal, further increasing the glamour around the already sensational life. Having luxury homes in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles as well as a stable of exotic cars, Logan enjoys life at the very top of celebrity opulence.

