CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 37: The five-time title winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are set to entertain fans on Sunday, April 26, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they will compete against Gujarat Titans (GT) at 3:30 PM IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK just achieved a significant victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 103 runs, with Sanju Samson scoring his second century of the season, leading CSK to a crucial victory.

Spinner Akeal Hosein delivered an unplayable spell of 4-17, including one maiden over. CSK will seek to maintain their strong performance and secure another victory on Sunday.

GT has now dropped two straight matches and has fallen to seventh position.

Toss: The match toss between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs GT Dream11, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (vc), Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan

All-rounder: Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein (c)



Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

CSK vs GT, Chennai Pitch Report: Chepauk Stadium has been a favorable location for the batters. In three matches in the ongoing season, the scores for the first innings are 209, 212, and 192. Nonetheless, spinners have performed effectively here, and there is traction for the bowlers from the pitch. The toss will be crucial, and batting second could be a wise choice.

CSK vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

CSK vs GT Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

Also Read: LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will Lucknow Super Giants Make Changes in Playing XI? H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted XIs