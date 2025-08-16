Karrison Kross To AEW? WWE Legend Offers Thoughts On His Upcoming Chapter

Two time NXT Champion Karrion Kross has signed off with WWE after his contract expired last week, a move that arrives on the heels of his 2021 mid pandemic release and 2022 resigning under Triple H, with them being marked by a mega staged feud with Drew McIntyre.

Who is this WWE Legend?

An immediate response to the news came a few moments later in form of WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who also goes by Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio. He claimed that AEW is what makes most sense as the next step in the career of Kross because Kross cannot afford to land in TNA because of its working relationship with WWE and NXT.

The wrestling world, on its part, is abuzz with rumors. Speculations by some fans and insiders are that Kross might not have left, but instead it might be a plot or a script as it were to create a spark of interest and bring a successful win later.

Any offer from WWE yet?

To make matters more interesting Kross himself added more speculation in an interview that appeared on Reddit discussions of an Ariel Helwani segment. He observed that none of the major promotions have extended an offer, despite it seeming that AEW never considered him due to their believing that his WWE door being open is a longer term character oriented angle. In addition to this, Kross has shown his desire to one day reunite with his real life partner, Scarlett Bordeaux, in WWE.

The future of Koss is not clear, as of this time. Although AEW may seem as the preferred alternative by some insiders among them, Dudley there are some uncertainties regarding the genuineness of his departure and the future course of action. And at 40 it seems some fans doubt whether he will again be a top tier main eventer in WWE. In any case, he is becoming an interesting personality in the world of wrestling and his next steps will without any doubt be worthy of attention.

Also Read: Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal