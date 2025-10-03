LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How To Book Tickets For Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025? Check Here

How To Book Tickets For Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025? Check Here

The India Tour 2025 by Lionel Messi will be organized in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi with matches and interaction with fans at some of the iconic stadiums. One of the bigger football spectacles of the year is still being discussed as a Kerala stop, but the tour in December is a definite go.

(Image Credit: Leo Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 3, 2025 08:49:09 IST

How To Book Tickets For Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025? Check Here

The much anticipated India Tour 2025 by Lionel Messi is proving to be a historic event to the football fans of the country. The tour includes various cities on the itinerary making it more of a spectacle but also of engagement in various areas. Though few specifics are still being arranged the overall schedule, venues and ticketing structure are generally being covered and are creating buzz.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025

Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi are believed to be the major destinations during the tour. Games or tournaments will be held in large stadiums like Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The fans can expect a combination of exhibition games, engagement with fans and possibly charitable or promotional activities which will accompany Messi in his visit. The objective will be to ensure that the tour is more than a game, a full body experience to lovers of the football game.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 Ticket Booking

The sale of tickets of Messi appearances in India is also being planned in layers to manage huge demand. It is anticipated that pre sale registers, season ticket purchasers or those who are members of the fan club, and staged release times will help the flow of crowds and provide equal chances to the fans in different cities. The security, crowd handling and logistical arrangements are already being put into consideration, considering the magnitude of the Messi star pull. One can book tickets on District App, Each city will host multiple events, and entry passes will be sold separately for different activities.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 Tickets

The major cities are verified but there is still doubt on whether there will be a possible appearance or friendly match in Kerala. The current negotiations are progressing and the ultimate decisions will be based on possibilities of scheduling, preparation of infrastructure, and logistic limitations. However, the essence of the tour is quite obvious, Messi is coming back to India in December 2025, and he is most likely to fire the football interest in the country once again.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 8:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS