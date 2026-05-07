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Home > Sports News > How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)

How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Today's match Streaming Details: Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Match in India as Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action. Follow NewsX for more info.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Start time Live Streaming Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai UAE. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo X
Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Start time Live Streaming Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai UAE. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 22:04 IST

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How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Today’s match Streaming Details: The Riyadh derby between Al Shabab and Al Nassr on tonight, May 7, 2026, has massive implications for the Saudi Pro League title race. Al Nassr’s (79 pts) lead at the top of the league was cut to just two points following a rare 3-1 slip-up to Al Qadsiah last weekend. Ronaldo’s side cannot afford to slip up in these final three matchweeks with a potential title-deciding clash against Al Hilal looming on May 12.  

Al Shabab are in 13th in the standings with 32 points, and come into this fixture in a slump. The ‘White Lions’ have managed just one win in their last six games and were hammered 5-1 at home by Al Taawoun in their last fixture. They are mathematically safe from relegation but the hosts will be desperate to play “spoiler” to their cross-town rivals.  

Tactically, Al Nassr are expected to bring Sadio Mane back to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio to take advantage of a Shabab defence that has shipped 10 goals in its last four league games. Al Nassr have dominated the head-to-head record between the two teams, winning seven of the last ten encounters. A thrilling encounter awaits at King Fahd Stadium as the visitors look to take another step towards their first league title in the Ronaldo era.

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Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Streaming Live Streaming Saudi Pro League

When will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match take place?
The match between Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match is scheduled for Thursday, 7 May 2026.

When will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match start?
The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST in India on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

Where will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match be played?
The game will be held at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif. 

Where to watch Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Pro League match in India?
The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

Where to watch Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Pro League match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on Thmanyah channels across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Thmanyah app from 10:00 PM Dubai (Gulf Standard Time) on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Predicted XI 

Al-Shabab: Grohe; Al-Thani, Al-Shwirekh, Al-Bulayhi, Balobaid; Al-Azaizeh, Al Asmari, Adli, Brownhill; Al-Hammami, Carrasco

Al-Nassr: Bento; Martinez, Alamri, Simakan, Boushal; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Felix, Coman; Ronaldo

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Prediction- Who Will Win Today? 

Al Nassr are the clear favourites to win tonight’s Riyadh derby against Al Shabab at King Fahd Stadium. With three games of the season remaining, Al Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League on 79 points, just two points ahead of Al Hilal, meaning this game is a must-win to protect their lead ahead of next week’s potential title decider. The visitors have been the dominant force in this fixture in recent times and are unbeaten in their last ten meetings with Al Shabab, winning the reverse fixture 3-2 back in January. Al Nassr, who lost 3-1 to Al Qadsiah last time out, have a star-studded team with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Félix and should be at full strength and looking to bounce back. Meanwhile Al Shabab have been inconsistent and sit 13th after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Al Taawoun in their last game. Al Shabab have won just once in their last six games and have shown some major defensive weaknesses that the league’s best attack will likely exploit. Most analysts are expecting a comfortable 3-1 or 4-0 win for Al Nassr as they look to secure the three points they need to move closer to their first league title in the Ronaldo era. 

Al Shabab Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 3, 2026 Al Taawoun Home Loss 1–5
April 28, 2026 Al Fateh Home Draw 1–1
April 14, 2026 Al Qadsiah Away Loss 2–2 (L)
April 5, 2026 Al Riyadh Away Draw 1–1
March 14, 2026 Al Okhdood Home Win 2–0

Al Nassr Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 3, 2026 Al Qadsiah Away Loss 1–3
April 29, 2026 Al Ahli Home Win 2–0
April 15, 2026 Al Ettifaq Home Win 1–0
April 11, 2026 Al Okhdood Away Win 2–0
April 3, 2026 Al Najma Home Win 5–2

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How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)

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How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)
How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)
How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)
How to Watch Today’s Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Live Saudi Pro League 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo In Action: Start time, Live Streaming, Channel Broadcast Details in India and Dubai (Middle East)

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