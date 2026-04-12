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Home > Sports News > Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2026 on April 11 at National Stadium, Karachi. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. There is no live streaming in India, while viewers in Pakistan can watch it on Tapmad.

PSL: Hyderabad vs Islamabad (Image Credits: X)
PSL: Hyderabad vs Islamabad (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 12, 2026 13:27:09 IST

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Hyderabad Kingsmen are filled with new levels of optimism as they make their way to the match against Islamabad United after getting their first win in the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. Hyderabad, who had lost four matches in a row, fought back very well in a successful chasing of target against Karachi Kings with great contributions from Hunain Shah and Hassan Khan.

The win has brought back Hyderabad’s hopes of playoffs as they face other teams in their way at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, Islamabad United are in great touch after winning three back to back games and are currently third in the table. Another victory might take them at the top, making a tough and thrilling match between the two teams possible. 

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL: Streaming Details

When will the  Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match take place? 

The match will be held on  April 11, 2026.

When will the  Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, the 12th of April.

Where will the  Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the  Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Where to watch the  Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match in Pakistan?

The match will be Live on Tapmad in Pakistan.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United: Predicted XIs

 HYK vs ISU : Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen :

Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

Islamabad United:

Devon Conway (WK), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider AliMark ChapmanShadab Khan (C), Imad WasimFaheem AshrafChris GreenRichard Gleeson, Salman Irshad

Also Read: Exclusive: Ranjit Bajaj Outlines Roadmap for India’s FIFA World Cup Dream Through Team Building and Grassroots Investment: ‘One Ronaldo Can’t Make You Win The World Cup’

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Tags: Hyderabad KingsmenIslamabad UnitedPSLPSL 11

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
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