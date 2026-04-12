Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Hyderabad Kingsmen are filled with new levels of optimism as they make their way to the match against Islamabad United after getting their first win in the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. Hyderabad, who had lost four matches in a row, fought back very well in a successful chasing of target against Karachi Kings with great contributions from Hunain Shah and Hassan Khan.

The win has brought back Hyderabad’s hopes of playoffs as they face other teams in their way at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, Islamabad United are in great touch after winning three back to back games and are currently third in the table. Another victory might take them at the top, making a tough and thrilling match between the two teams possible.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on April 11, 2026.

When will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, the 12th of April.

Where will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Where to watch the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match in Pakistan?

The match will be Live on Tapmad in Pakistan.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United: Predicted XIs

HYK vs ISU : Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen :

Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

Islamabad United:

Devon Conway (WK), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad

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