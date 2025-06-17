‘I Called BCCI…’: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Silence On England Test Captaincy Snub

Jasprit Bumrah has finally spoken out about not being named captain for India’s upcoming Test series against England. While many fans wondered why the star pacer wasn’t given the role, Bumrah has now revealed that the decision came from him and not the selectors.

Bumrah Shares Why He Said No to Leading India

In a chat with former teammate Dinesh Karthik on SKY Sports, Bumrah talked about the discussions he had with the BCCI and his medical team. He said that well before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Test cricket, he had already spoken about managing his workload.

“Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about my workloads going forward in a five-test match series. I’ve spoken to the people who have managed my back. I’ve spoken to the surgeon as well, who’s always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. So I did speak to him, and then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don’t want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won’t be able to give all the Test matches in a five-test match series,” Bumrah said.

Shubman Gill Steps In as Captain, Pant to Assist

Once Bumrah pulled out of the captaincy option, the selectors had to consider other choices. That is when Shubman Gill was handed the responsibility of leading India in the Test series against England. Rishabh Pant, who has made a strong comeback, was named the vice-captain.

Bumrah has been dealing with injury concerns over the past few years, especially with his back. The BCCI has already made it clear that he will not be playing all five matches in the England series.

“It’s About the Team First” Says Bumrah

Bumrah admitted it was a tough call to make, but he believed it was the right one for the team’s benefit.

“Yes, the BCCI was looking at me for leadership. But then I had to say, no, that it’s not fair for the team as well, that, you know, a five-Test match series, three matches, somebody else is leading, two matches, somebody else is leading. It’s not fair to the team. And I always wanted to put the team first,” he added.

Injury Concerns Still Affect Bumrah’s Test Plans

There is no doubt that Bumrah remains one of India’s key players in red-ball cricket. But given the physical demands of fast bowling and his recent injury history, he is being cautious about his playing time.

His decision to step away from captaincy shows how much he values being fully fit and ready when the team needs him the most. It is not about avoiding responsibility, but about making sure he can contribute without compromise.

