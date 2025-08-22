LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Gets Revised Schedule: Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Gets Revised Schedule: Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule: The ICC has released an updated schedule of the ICC Women s Cricket World Cup 2025 and Navi Mumbai is a new venue replacing Bengaluru. The DY Patil Stadium will host upto five matches, one of them being a semifinal and possibly the final on November 2.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Gets Revised Schedule: Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru (Image Credit - X)
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Gets Revised Schedule: Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: August 22, 2025 17:47:57 IST

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule: The International Cricket Council has released an updated fixture for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. A significant change has the Navi Mumbai replacing Bengaluru as one of the host cities after the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was taken out of contention.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule: Navi Mumbai Takes Bengaluru’s Place

The 2nd ODI will now be played in the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai instead of Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ground is ready to host up to five games, three league matches, one semi-final and possibly the grand final of the tournament set to be played on November 2.

Tournament dates stay the identical from September 30 to November 2. Other host venues are the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This follows after Bengaluru’s venue was not given clearance to host matches. The decision comes after safety fears following a stampede in the city on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations, in which 11 people were killed.

Women’s Cricket World Cup Fixtures in Navi Mumbai

The DY Patil Stadium is now charged with hosting marquee matches of the Women Cricket World Cup with Bengaluru out of the equation. These are three important group-stage matches, the second semifinal on October 30, and the final, possibly. Should it be chosen, it would be the first women ODI to be played here.

The ground has, nevertheless, been a fertile ground of women cricket over the recent past. It has been the venue of an international game last in December 2020 when the women of India played against Australia in a T20I. Navi Mumbai also developed a reputation as a cricketing hub as the Women s Premier League also received good fan following.

President Jay Shah spoke about this enthusiasm in his remarks. “Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans,” he said.

ICC Women’s World Cup Knockout Plans

Although Navi Mumbai is likely to be central, Colombo is also important. The knockout games are spread between India and Sri Lanka. The semifinals will be played on October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo and the second semifinal will be played on October 30 in Navi Mumbai.

The ICC has also provided special arrangements to the matches of Pakistan. In case Pakistan makes it to the semifinals, then it will play in Colombo. In the event of them making it to the final, then Colombo will host that final also. This will provide security and logistical planning of one of the biggest rivalries of the tournament.

A Landmark Women’s World Cup Ahead

The ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 is being termed as a milestone in the women game. Jay Shah noted, “We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world.”

The hosting duties of various cities in India testify the increasing significance of women cricket. The rising of Avni Mumbai to a World Cup host city indicates the enthusiasm and security issues behind the growth of the sport. The rearranged timetable has created the anticipation and the stage is set to bring a memorable edition.

Tags: iccWomen Cricket World Cup 2025Women World Cup

