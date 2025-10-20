ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can Team India Still Make It To The Semi Finals After England And India’s Clash

After the unfortunate defeat by 4 runs to England at Indore, the Indian women team in cricket has speculated that it will be the finalist in the women world cup in 2025. It required England to win the final over to claim the victory, Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Smriti Mandhana (88) gave the best performance as top Indians.

Team India Current Position in the ICC Women world cup 2025

India is in first place in the net run rate with a +0.526 as that is better than New Zealand to rank fourth. In 5 matches, India has gone back from 4 total points and New Zealand are in the same situation, but not like England, Australia and South Africa who are in the semifinals, while India is on the bottom. Regardless, India can still advance to the semis if it wins the next two round robin matches vs New Zealand and against Bangladesh. A good net run rate will need to be had especially at such a time when the Kiwis have already claimed the rest of their wins.

Will Team India be able to make it to the semi finals?

The next matches of India are quite crucial, India vs New Zealand A win will not make the dream to reach the semifinals in vain. India vs Bangladesh, This is also another crucial clash and in case India wins it thoroughly, it will not only be a contributing factor to the net run rate of the team but also put Bangladesh in a very tricky situation in terms of the race. The home like atmosphere will be enjoyed by the team at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai where the two matches will be played. The way to the semifinal will not be easy in India. The team must win all the remaining matches by wide margins so as to achieve a huge net run rate increment.

